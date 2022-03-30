Top Distractions for Truck Drivers in Florida

Texting is perhaps one of the most common types of driver distraction today.

Distracted driving is especially common among truck drivers. When you consider the job description of an average trucker, this is anything but surprising. These individuals are tasked with driving for more than eight hours each day with nothing but the open road to keep them company. Sometimes, they go for hours without even seeing another car on the road. These roads can also be straight and featureless for countless miles. In these kinds of situations, it’s easy to become distracted. This is when innocent people tend to get hurt.

If you have been injured by a distracted trucker in Florida, you have every right to take legal action. You may be dealing with considerable injuries that require expensive medical treatment. Perhaps you are now unable to work, further adding to the financial pressures. On top of this, you may be dealing with emotional and psychological issues, such as PTSD. With help from a qualified semi-truck accident attorney, you can file a lawsuit and pursue a settlement that will provide compensation for all of these losses.

Food

Believe it or not, food can be a major distraction for truck drivers in Florida. Since these professional drivers do not have time to stop and enjoy a sit-down meal, they often find themselves scarfing down fast food while behind the wheel. This can lead to a number of safety concerns. Reaching for that hamburger or trying to dip your fries one-handed can lead to severe consequences for innocent motorists.

Texting

Texting is perhaps one of the most common types of driver distraction today. Everyone has a mobile phone, and it can be quite difficult to put down these smart devices. Truckers are just as likely to get distracted by texts and phone calls, and these devices can easily lead to crashes under certain circumstances. On that same note, virtually any activity with a mobile phone can be distracting, whether it’s a mobile game, a website, or a YouTube video.

Music

This type of distraction has been with truckers for many decades. Ever since the advent of the radio, drivers have been taking their eyes off the road in order to adjust the settings on their sound systems. Although you certainly can’t fault truckers for listening to a few tunes while on the road, this can become distracting and dangerous under certain circumstances.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Miami area for a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. Get in touch with one of these accident attorneys, and you can pursue a fair, adequate settlement in the most efficient manner possible. Your settlement can be a crucial asset as you strive for the best medical treatment available. Book your consultation today and pursue genuine justice.