Who Might Be Injured in a Georgia Truck Accident?

A Georgia semi-truck accident has the potential to harm a wide range of people. From pedestrians to passengers, these heavy commercial vehicles can impact the lives of any Georgia resident. This is why we all must be concerned about semi-truck accidents, as they can affect the entire community. By working together and taking decisive legal action, we can address this issue and make our roads safer for everyone.

No matter who you are, you always have the right to file a personal injury lawsuit after being harmed by a Georgia semi-truck accident. You can do this by getting in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney in Georgia. With help from one of these legal professionals, you can hold negligent truckers and trucking companies accountable. Even better, you can receive a considerable settlement for your damages. This settlement allows you to pay for medical expenses, missed wages, and a wide range of other damages.

Motorists

Other motorists can easily be injured by semi-trucks in Georgia, and they probably make up the largest portion of overall truck injuries. Smaller sedans and even pickup trucks have no chance against a semi-truck moving at full speed. These smaller vehicles are often completely crushed by semi-trucks, and sometimes people end up trapped underneath. These motorists have every right to sue negligent truckers or trucking companies if they suffer injuries due to these accidents.

Pedestrians

Pedestrians may also be injured by semi-trucks. Not only that, but they are also much more likely to be killed by these commercial vehicles, as they do not even have the protection of a metal frame with airbags around them. Fortunately, the family members of deceased pedestrians can file wrongful death lawsuits to recover compensation for the deaths of their loved ones.

Construction Workers

Construction workers are also vulnerable to semi-trucks. Like normal pedestrians, these workers are usually on the ground with no protection. Roadside workers can be struck by semi-trucks, causing serious or fatal injuries. It’s important to note that a semi-truck can cause serious injuries even when moving at a very low speed. This often occurs when trucks are approaching or leaving construction sites, and truck drivers do not see construction workers in their blind spots.

Passengers

Even passengers riding alongside truckers can be injured. And let’s not forget the truckers themselves. Although the cab gives them considerable protection, they too may be harmed.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Atlanta area for a qualified, experienced semi-truck attorney, there are many legal professionals who are ready and waiting to assist you. Get in touch with one of these experts, and you can begin the legal process immediately. It’s always a good idea to begin this process as soon as possible, as the statute of limitations may prevent you from filing a lawsuit if you wait too long. Book your consultation today.