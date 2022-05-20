Top Quartile of Legal Ops Pros Earn More Than $234,000 Annually, According to Brightflag & Legal Operators Survey

New report examines state of compensation in legal operations.

NEW YORK — Brightflag, the AI-powered legal operations platform, has partnered with Legal Operators, the fastest growing community of legal operations professionals, to announce findings from the 2022 Legal Operations Compensation Survey. The report captures detailed data intended to help legal operations professionals, General Counsel, and HR leaders better understand fair market compensation amid a shifting employment landscape.

“The rise of remote work, the ongoing Great Resignation, and the increased focus on DE&I initiatives across all industries have prompted significant employment changes, especially in legal operations,” said Kevin Cohn, Chief Customer Officer at Brightflag. “Our intention with this survey was to provide a clearer baseline for job candidates and hiring managers to consider as they grow their careers and departments.”

“The relative youth and rapid growth of legal operations are part of what make it such an exciting profession, but those factors have also made it difficult to find consensus around fair market compensation,” said Colin McCarthy, CEO & Founder of Legal Operators. “We were delighted by the strong response that made this survey possible, and we’re eager to share these valuable insights with the community.”

Key findings from the report include:

The most senior legal ops professional in an organization makes, on average, $193,000 in total compensation.

Those in other legal ops roles make, on average, $144,000 in total compensation.

California remains the center of the legal ops movement, accounting for 26% of survey respondents.

Although gender diversity is strong in legal ops, pay equality is not — particularly in senior roles.

Although a law degree is not a prerequisite for a successful legal ops career, it does command a compensation premium.

To view the full research report, please visit:

brightflag.com/comp-survey/

Survey Methodology

The 2022 Legal Operations Compensation Survey ran from January 24, 2022, to February 28, 2022, and received 241 responses from qualified legal operations professionals. The results reflect this moment in time, with job market trends continuing to evolve.

About Brightflag

The Brightflag Legal Operations Platform is where corporate legal departments gain visibility into operations, maximize productivity, and engage with outside counsel strategically. Brightflag is a recognized leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning and has invested more than 100,000 hours in the development of its patented solution. The company serves a global community of legal professionals from offices in California, New York, Ireland, and Australia.