We all know how hard it is to grow an Instagram profile these days, and one of the biggest reasons for this is that it’s a pretty crowded space. Back in the day, when Instagram first became a thing, it really wasn’t that hard to connect with your target audience, and do so on an intimate level.

However, you’ve now got to compete with hundreds of others for that same target audience, which means that your chances of being able to grow your Instagram account without a solid marketing strategy are next to none. With this thought in mind, let’s take a look at our top tips for massive Instagram growth so that you can get ahead even in today’s climate.

Post at Least Once a Day

How do you keep your target audience engaged so that they anticipate your next post every day? You upload every day. The more consistent you are with your uploading schedule, the more reliable you’ll be seen in the eyes of your target audience. They know that when they get up in the morning and check their Instagram feed, they are highly likely to see a new post from you.

If you start to slack on your posting schedule and skip days, then your target audience will quickly lose faith and move on to other, more consistent profiles. Of course, being consistent with your content means creating a lot of it, which might prove to be a challenge if you’re limited on time.

This is why we recommend that you make the most of a third party company like Growthsilo to help with the engagement side of things so that you can devote more time to your content.

Use Instagram Stories and Videos

You might be used to just posting images on your Instagram feed, as this is what Instagram is best known for. However, in recent years, they have updated their features to include both Instagram stories and their users’ ability to upload videos.

This means that what Instagram users are looking for on feeds that they follow is changing, and if you make the most of Instagram videos and stories, you will definitely see a significant increase in your growth. Instagram users like to see variety when it comes to the feeds that they follow, so the more mediums that you can use, the better.

Share User-Generated Content

If you want massive growth on your Instagram account, then you need to take advantage of having an existing community. Not only is it important to share high-quality content that you have created, but you also need to share content that your community has come up with as well.

The easiest way to understand user-generated content is to think about it like this: how many big brands out there do you know that share content that people in their audience have made? This is a great way to not only give credit to other people for their content but to build your social proof, as it portrays you as someone who is willing to include the community while growing your Instagram account.

Collaborate with Others

No person is an island, and this applies to Instagram as well. While you might be a naturally competitive person and more than happy to go up against your rivals when it comes to growing your Instagram account, the reality is that if you want to do better in your industry, there are ways to use your rivals to help you.

This is by teaming up with them and looking out for people to collaborate with. Not only will you expose your content to a brand new audience, but you will also increase your credibility in general. This is because people will see you as community-minded and willing to work with others, which is going to go a long way for your reputation.

Post on Other Platforms

There’s nothing quite like using your other social media platforms to increase your Instagram growth. If you are trying to consolidate all of your target audiences online, then you need to be posting your Instagram posts on other social platforms, like your Facebook and Twitter profiles.

There’s really no point in having other communities out there online if you are not going to cross-promote your content.

Final Thoughts

If you want massive Instagram growth, then you’ve got to think big, and you’ve got to understand that the more you put into it, the more you get out of it. This means that you have to work hard to apply the right strategies to your Instagram account so that you can optimize it for the best growth possible. Good luck!