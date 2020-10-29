Trader Joe’s Frozen Fish Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergens

Trader Joe’s is recalling a certain frozen fish product over concerns it contains undeclared allergens.

According to the notice, the product was sold in Trader Joe’s stores in 19 states, including Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Fortunately, no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported, and Trader Joe’s said the product is being removed from store shelves. The notice also notes that the recalled fish product can be identified by looking at the Best-by date, lot code, and SKU. The Best-buy date for the affected product is November 5, 2021, the lot code is 537312620 and the SKU is 00503822.

For now, customers who have an allergy to wheat or milk should either throw away the product or return it for a full refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817.

