Tragic Miami Construction Accident Leaves Family Fatherless

The deceased man was a father, and his wife is expecting their second child. That child will never know their father.

Construction safety continues to be a major concern in Florida, and families are being irrevocably affected by persistent accidents in the Miami area. One of the most recent accidents has left a family without a father, and now a mother is left alone to raise their children, including one unborn infant that she is still carrying. It seems unthinkable that these kinds of accidents continue to occur in a first-world nation, and more must be done to ensure the safety of innocent construction workers who are simply trying to feed their families.

If you’ve been injured in a construction accident, it makes sense to connect with a personal injury attorney in Florida as soon as possible. The same logic applies if you have lost a loved one in a fatal construction accident. In either situation, an attorney can help you file a persona injury lawsuit and hold negligent parties accountable. You can also receive a considerable settlement, and this settlement can help you cover a wide range of both economic and non-economic damages. These damages might include missed wages, medical expenses, and funeral costs.

North Miami Accident Kills Father

On October 25th of 2021, it was reported that a fatal accident had occured at a North Miami construction site. This accident had also reportedly injured another individual. Police later released a statement, explaining that two men had been struck by falling heavy equipment while working on a roadway. One was quickly pronounced dead, while another was rushed to a nearby hospital, and his condition was not clear. This accident occured near the entrance to the Biscayne Bay Campus of Florida International University.

Of course, this report doesn’t tell the full story. The deceased man was a father, and his wife is expecting their second child. That child will never know their father. The community is apparently rallying around this grieving mother, and a GoFundMe page has been set up for her. However, a GoFundMe page is no substitute for a wrongful death lawsuit or a workers’ compensation claim, and she may need to take legal action to provide genuine financial security for her children.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Miami area for a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney, look no further than The Law Offices of Mario Trespalacios. We specialize in construction accidents, and we understand how tragic and life-altering these incidents can be. With our help, you can hold negligent parties accountable and receive a fair, adequate settlement for your losses. Book your consultation today.