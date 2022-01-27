Semi-Truck Safety Concerns as Driver Shortages and Accidents Continue

A sheriff’s deputy was forced to rush inside and pull the injured semi-truck driver out of the building out of fear that the structure would collapse.

Semi-truck driver shortages are causing serious issues for Michigan residents, putting pressure on already existing supply chain issues and causing safety concerns. When a supply chain heavily dependant on the trucking industry is put under this much strain, accidents are inevitable. Trucking companies are rushing to get goods to consumers, and this rushed approach inevitably leads to accidents.

If you have been injured by a semi-truck accident in Michigan, it makes sense to get in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney as soon as possible. These legal professionals can help you file a lawsuit and recover a settlement for your damages.

Driver Shortage Puts Strain on Supply Chain in Michigan

Prior to the pandemic, Michigan was already dealing with a shortage of about 60,000 truck drivers. Today, that number has increased to about 80,000. The pandemic has also put new pressure on the supply chain, as consumers are struggling to get their hands on a wide range of items. In other states, the supply chain may be less dependent on the trucking industry, but Michigan relies heavily on a steady stream of semi-trucks to keep its economy flowing. 70% of all items on local Michigan shelves are delivered by truck.

Semi-Truck Crashes into Business in Oxford Township

We are already seeing the results of this increased pressure on the trucking industry. On October 17th, it was reported that a semi-truck had crashed straight into a business in Oakland County. One wall of the brick building was completely shattered, leaving the rest of the structure very unstable. A sheriff’s deputy was forced to rush inside and pull the injured semi-truck driver out of the building out of fear that the structure would collapse.

Semi-Truck Overturns on I-96

On October 24th, a semi-truck overturned on I-96, near Okemos. The truck was carrying multiple vehicles jackknifed across the entire highway, causing the road to be shut down for several hours while authorities tried to clear away the wrecked truck. Only minor injuries were reported, however.

