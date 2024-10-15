Tribal Council Issues Statement Supporting Oregon Governor’s Executive Order on Columbia River Basin System

“These unique efforts strengthen sovereign collaboration in support of comprehensive and inclusive salmon restoration efforts across the Columbia River Basin system.” ~ Jonathan W. Smith, Sr.

On September 30, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek issued Executive Order 24-28 to Oregon agencies instructing them to take certain actions to implement the Resilient Columbia Basin Agreement (RCBA) and the Columbia Basin Restoration Initiative (CBRI).

The CBRI was developed by the Six Sovereigns (the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon, the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the Nez Perce Tribe and both states of Oregon and Washington), and the RCBA was negotiated with the federal government by the Six Sovereigns.

Jonathan W. Smith, Sr., Chairman, Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon, issued this statement in response to the Executive Order: