Tricia Magee Named Regional Service Line Leader for Shumaker’s Labor and Employment Service Line in Charlotte 

CHARLOTTE, NC – Shumaker, a leading national law firm, is pleased to announce that Tricia Magee has been named Regional Service Line Leader for the Labor and Employment Service Line in the Charlotte office.

With a distinguished legal career, Tricia has earned a reputation for her strategic approach and unwavering commitment to achieving successful outcomes for clients. In her new role, she will oversee the delivery of labor and employment services in the region, leveraging her extensive experience to provide innovative and results-driven solutions.

“Tricia’s leadership, dedication, and deep understanding of complex litigation make her the ideal choice to guide our Charlotte labor and employment team,” said Jennie Compton, Shumaker Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee. “Her ability to navigate challenging legal issues with precision and poise will ensure our clients continue to receive exceptional representation.”

As Regional Service Line Leader, Tricia will work collaboratively with Shumaker’s national labor and employment team to implement strategies that align with client needs, enhance service offerings, and further the firm’s reputation for excellence in labor and employment issues.

