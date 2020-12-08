Insurance staff can pretend to be working for your benefit and convince you that they are doing their best to get you paid quickly. However, they usually use this tactic to gain your trust.

If you have been involved in a car accident, you may be aware that it’s a traumatizing experience that can leave you confused. As a result, you can be disoriented because of the severe pain you feel as a result of the accident.

Worse still, if you’re not familiar with the legal process, some insurance companies will try to take advantage of your situation. Unfortunately, these insurance companies are doing bad practices so that they can avoid paying you a fair settlement. This post explains some tricks insurance companies use after a car accident.

An accident statement

Quite often, some insurance companies can ask you to provide a statement involving a car accident. While doing this, they can sometimes convince you that making an early statement can lead to a quick claim process.

But you should keep in mind that insurance staff is well-trained and they are there to protect the profits of their companies. Therefore, when you give an incorrect statement, you can reduce your chances of receiving a fair financial settlement.

It’s worth noting that insurance companies desire to give you a partial settlement. This is especially true if you haven’t gone through a full medical examination to determine the extent of your injuries. Most of these statements are recorded utilizing a tape recorder that they can use during the trial to undermine your claim.

They claim to be working for your benefit

Insurance staff can pretend to be working for your benefit and convince you that they are doing their best to get you paid quickly. However, they usually use this tactic to gain your trust. They can even tell you that they may release some money to have your car fixed as you are receiving medical treatment.

Remember that medical expenses can sometimes be higher than expenses for car repair. Aside from this, the insurance staff can even visit you in the hospital on the pretense that they are checking your well-being. Also, they can ask for a tape-recorded statement that they need to be analyzed by their company.

By now you may be wondering how all these can affect you. You see, they do all these tactics so that you can be pleased long enough to make sure the statute of limitations should pass. Depending on the state where the car accident happened, you can only file claims for the accident within a certain specified period.

So ideally, the insurance company is willing to give you small amounts of money because they usually want to buy time. You may think they are on your side and they are waiting for your full recovery from the injuries. This is not true because once the statute of limitations elapses, you can lose the right to sue the insurance company.

Worse still, the small amounts of money you were used to receiving can immediately stop. This is the reason why you need a Kansas City car accident lawyer to handle your claim. Attorneys are familiar with the legal processes and they will ensure that you receive a fair financial settlement.