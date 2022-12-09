Truck Accident Statistics Nobody Talks About

While truck drivers can also suffer these injuries in an accident, they are more common among individuals driving in passenger vehicles.

Whenever there is a conversation about traffic accidents, most people probably think of one or more passenger vehicles colliding. However, commercial trucks also fit that description and they tend to cause more devastating injuries and damage than standard vehicles.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) revealed an estimated 510,000 large commercial trucks were involved in traffic accidents in 2019. Of those 510,000 or so, roughly 114,000 of them resulted in injuries and nearly 5,000 of those accidents resulted in fatalities.

As alarming as this might be, it is not altogether that surprising in light of how many large commercial trucks are on America’s roadways at any given time.

Additional Commercial Truck Accident Statistics That Not Enough People Know About

According to a study, there are around 15.5 million commercial trucks registered in the U.S. With that many, it makes sense that a number of them will be involved in an accident at some point. Despite that, we have to share the road with them.

After all, global economies and individuals rely on these juggernaut-sized trucks for many things. According to the same study, commercial trucks are responsible for moving over 72% of the nation’s freight, picking up and delivering everything from grocery items and electronics to heavy machinery and hazardous materials.

Available data shows that commercial trucks collectively transported around 11 billion tons of freight in 2021. Long story short, their sheer size and heft can and often do make commercial truck accidents unavoidable.

When Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Trucks Collide

Individuals lucky enough to survive a traffic accident with a commercial truck are often left severely injured. Some of the more common injuries associated with these accidents include the following:

Brain contusion

Broken bones

Concussion

Internal bleeding

Severe back and neck pain

Skull fracture

Spinal cord damage

Whiplash

While truck drivers can also suffer these injuries in an accident, they are more common among individuals driving in passenger vehicles. This is because there is less steel, airbags, crush zones, and the like in their comparatively smaller vehicles to keep them safe.

This disparity also explains why so many people in passenger vehicles die when they get hit by a commercial truck. If you or your loved one were severely injured in a crash, contact a truck accident lawyer to recover compensation.

Trucks That Cause the Most Accidents on America’s Motorways

Commercial trucks come in various shapes and sizes, and each can do its fair share of damage when involved in an accident. That said, the commercial trucks responsible for the vast majority of accidents on America’s local roads and highways include the following:

Cement trucks

Delivery trucks

Dump trucks

Flatbed trucks

Garbage trucks

Tankers

Tow trucks

Along with distracted driving, commercial truck accidents occur because of reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, fatigue, poor vehicle maintenance, and poor cargo loading. Speeding, poor weather, and less-than-ideal road conditions are also responsible for many commercial truck accidents.

Should You File a Compensation Claim if You Were Injured in a Traffic Accident With a Commercial Truck?

Medical bills can quickly pile up if you’re severely injured in a traffic accident, especially one with a truck that is triple or quadruple the size of your passenger vehicle. If a commercial truck driver is responsible for the accident, you may be eligible to collect damages to help pay for your medical bills.

You may also be eligible to seek damages to help repair or replace your irreparably damaged vehicle. That said, claiming compensation and formally being awarded those damages in a court of law is not always easy.

Contact a Truck Accident Attorney

To make this process easier, consider hiring a truck accident lawyer who can handle all aspects of the compensation claim process, such as collecting evidence, interviewing eyewitnesses, and negotiating with the relevant insurance companies. Meanwhile, you can focus on healing, not only physically but also psychologically.