Truck Accidents Are Out of Control in Ohio

Everyone knows that semi-trucks are capable of causing a considerable amount of damage. That lesson seems all the more poignant in Ohio for whatever reason. Over the past few weeks, there has been a slew of semi-truck accidents that have left several people injured. Some have lost their lives, while property damage is obviously another major concern. To make matters worse, even animals are being killed and injured. So what can you do if you were injured in a semi-truck accident?

If you were injured in a semi-truck accident, the most important thing you can do is to start looking for attorneys. These Cleveland accident lawyers can help assess your unique situation during an initial consultation. From there, you can take your first steps toward a fair, adequate settlement. This settlement can provide you with all the funding you need to cover expenses that may have arisen due to your crash. This includes the cost of fixing or replacing your automobile, getting the medical treatment you need, and covering weeks, months, or even years of missed wages. It’s best to get in touch with an attorney as soon as possible for top results.

High School Student Loses Life in Semi-Truck Crash

On July 6th of 2022, it was reported that a 16-year-old child had been killed in a semi-truck accident near Fairfield Township1. According to the local authorities, the crash occurred when the teen crossed the center line while navigating a corner at 4 PM. The truck driver was completely unharmed, but the boy’s car was completely thrown off the road. He was later pronounced dead on the scene. Further investigation found that the boy was not wearing a seatbelt.

Mail Truck Crash in Englewood

On July 11th, it was reported that a multiple-vehicle crash involving a mail truck had left a person trapped inside a vehicle2. Although this individual was eventually freed, it was not clear whether anyone was even injured. However, images from the accident show that the mail truck clearly suffered considerable damage.

Fatality Reported After Ross County Semi-Truck Crash

On July 11th, another semi-truck accident was reported in Ross County3. This accident involved one fatality and it occurred when a semi-truck collided with a van. The semi-truck then swerved and hit a guardrail, while the van suffered a much more serious impact. Both drivers suffered injuries, but the van driver eventually succumbed to his wounds after being flown to hospital. The truck driver suffered only minor injuries.

Where Can I Find an Attorney Near Me?

If you’ve been searching for Cleveland truck accident lawyers, there are many professionals who can assist you. While taking the time to choose an effective attorney is always a smart move, you also need to move relatively quickly. If you wait too long, you may lose the opportunity to sue due to the statute of limitations. In addition, it’s worth pointing out that internet research can only get you so far. The best move is obvious: Book your consultation today.

