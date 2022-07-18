Missed wages are perhaps some of the most obvious forms of economic damages.

Your economic damages are perhaps the most important aspects of your personal injury lawsuit after a semi-truck accident. If you don’t receive compensation for these injuries, it may create a financial void from which you will never recover. Instead of saddling yourself with considerable amounts of debt due to unpaid medical expenses and missed wages, you can file an injury claim and recover all the compensation you need to heal and rest adequately. But what are some examples of economic damages in a semi-truck accident?

If you’d like to receive compensation for your economic damages, your best bet is to get in touch with qualified attorneys as soon as possible. These Arlington accident lawyers can assess your situation and determine exactly what kind of damages you should be claiming in your lawsuit. From there, you can receive all the compensation you need and continue with the rest of your life in the most confident manner possible. Due to the statute of limitations, it’s best to get the ball rolling right away.

Missed Wages

Missed wages are perhaps some of the most obvious forms of economic damages. When you become injured, you often can’t work. And when you can’t work, you can’t make money. Even relatively minor injuries can put you out of commission for weeks or months. For example, a wrist or hand injury can prevent someone from typing on the computer and earning income – even if the hand injury doesn’t really affect any other aspect of their life1. You can recover compensation not only for past lost wages, but also future lost wages. This becomes especially relevant if you have suffered a permanent injury.

Medical Expenses

The other obvious economic damage is the cost of your medical treatment. As you are no doubt aware, medical treatment is not free in the United States, and even simple treatments can cost an arm and a leg. A considerable portion of your settlement will cover these costs.

Other Economic Damages

It’s also worth pointing out that virtually any out-of-pocket expense you incurred due to the crash can be covered under your settlement. This might include many things you may not have considered, such as:

Repair Costs

Ambulance Rides

The Cost of Seeing a Psychologist for Trauma 2

Lost Business Opportunities

In order to make sure you’re receiving a fair settlement that adequately covers your total damages, it makes sense to consult with an attorney. They can spot losses that you haven’t even considered.

Where Can I Find an Attorney Near Me?

If you’ve been searching for Arlington truck accident lawyers, rest assured that there are plenty of qualified professionals in your local area. In fact, you will be spoiled for choice. These lawyers will help you fight for your rights and pursue the settlement you need and deserve. With financial compensation in hand, it becomes easier to move on and truly heal. Find the best lawyer you can as soon as possible and get started with an effective action plan today.

