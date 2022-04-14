Truck Maintenance problems That Can Become Deadly in Portland

If the tire suddenly fails while the truck is on a highway, the results can be disastrous.

Portland, OR – Truck drivers should regularly check and maintain their vehicles while on the roads. Their employers should also have some kind of regular maintenance protocols in place. However, despite these efforts and the amount of special training that drivers receive, it is still possible that a trucker will lose control of their vehicle due to a sudden problem. If this happens, there is a high possibility that an accident will happen and people nearby can experience serious injuries or fatalities.

Tire issues

Semi trucks experience significant amounts of wear on their tires, as drivers may travel hundreds of miles each day. For this reason, it is imperative that drivers regularly check tire pressure and attempt to detect any air leaks.

If the tire suddenly fails while the truck is on a highway, the results can be disastrous. It is unlikely that the driver will be able to maintain control of the vehicle with a blown tire. Depending on the time when this happens and how fast the vehicle is going, it can be difficult or impossible to avoid a crash once the tire has been destroyed.

Brake failures

Brakes are another truck part that can wear and break down due to the sheer amount of use they get each day. When a driver suddenly needs to stop, but the brakes are worn or do not work at all, a collision between the truck and another vehicle can be imminent. Just like a tire failure, if this happens without warning, it can be very difficult for the truck to try to maintain control of the vehicle and avoid other cars or obstacles.

Steering wheel problems

A truck’s steering wheel can potentially stop working suddenly, lock, or experience other failures or malfunctions. If this happens during a turn, the vehicle will get stuck. If it happens while the vehicle is in motion, the driver essentially loses their ability to control the direction of the vehicle. These types of problems can certainly cause a truck crash in Oregon, and drivers need to be aware of steering problems to try to remain safe.

