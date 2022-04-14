Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Chocolate Treats Over Salmonella Concerns

Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. is recalling certain chocolate candy treats that may be contaminated with salmonella.

With Easter just around the corner, parents everywhere are stocking up on candy and treats to stuff Easter baskets. One treat should be avoided, though. Earlier this week, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. issued a recall for two popular chocolate products over concerns of salmonella contamination. The products include Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats.

So far, about 100 cases are impacted by the recall. The Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment is sold in a 14.1-ounce square box and has a best-by date of July 18, 2022. They were sold throughout the Bay Area and Northern Nevada in Costco stores and BJ’s Wholesale Club stores. The affected lot numbers include 48RUP334, 48RUP335, 48RUP 336, and 48RUP337.

The Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket is packaged like a cardboard basket and has a best-by date of July 30, 2022. They were sold throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts in 14 Big Y Supermarket locations. The lot number is 03L 018AR – 306.

Anyone who has the recalled products should either throw them away or return them for a refund. If you have additional questions and concerns about the recall, contact the Ferrero customer service line at 1-800-688-3552.

