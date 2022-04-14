Trucker Hits and Kills 30-Year-Old Indianapolis Woman After Running a Red Light

According to police, Patterson, the operator of the semi-truck, failed to stop at a red light while heading north on U.S. 31.

We hear about them all the time—truck accidents that is. Some happen on account of inclement weather while others are caused by distractions and/or negligence. When a truck accident occurs, it often leaves some of the parties involved, particularly those traveling in passenger vehicles, severely injured or disabled.

We recently learned of a tragic semi-truck accident that occurred in Tipton, Indiana in mid-March that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old Indianapolis woman. WTHR identified the woman as Evette Yoder1.

The news source says Yoder was traveling westbound on U.S. 31 at Division Road around 10:00 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by a semi-truck. That truck was being driven by 22-year-old Bruce J. Patterson.

Here’s what caused the semi-truck accident

According to police, Patterson, the operator of the semi-truck, failed to stop at a red light while heading north on U.S. 31. The impact of the accident left 30-year-old Yoder dead, and Patterson facing criminal charges. Officials reportedly arrested Patterson following the fatal accident, charging him with reckless homicide.

