Does Poughkeepsie’s Right to Know Act Protect Citizens Against Police Brutality?

Social activists in Poughkeepsie argue that local police often abuse their powers, targeting members of the black community.

Poughkeepsie, NY – In the wake of the George Floyd killing and the protests against police brutality that rocked the Hudson Valley, the City of Poughkeepsie passed the Right to Know Act, meant to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the local community. Two years later, residents say they don’t see much improvement. Police brutality and racial profiling continue to be a serious issue in the city, but the Act can be of help to those seeking to file a complaint for police misconduct. Or better said, to file a lawsuit, as complaints are rarely ruled in favor of the civilians.

What is the Right to Know Act?

What is the Right to Know Act?

The Right to Know Act, which went into effect in September 2020, is designed to increase police accountability. Under the Act, every time a Poughkeepsie police officer stops someone to question, frisk, or search them, they will have to identify themselves and their rank to the person. This refers both to people stopped in the street and drivers who are pulled over.

The police do not have the right to stop a civilian without probable cause and the officer will have to explain why you’re being stopped. When they’re done, the police officer will have to give you a business card, with their name, rank, the department they work for and contact information.

You can use this information to contact the police department and obtain a written report of an interaction that does not end in an arrest, summons, or ticket.

For instance, you can use this report if you want to file a lawsuit for illegal search and seizure, one of the most common types of police misconduct in New York state.

What constitutes illegal search and seizure?

US citizens are protected against illegal searches and seizures (unlawful arrests) under the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution. Generally speaking, the police need a warrant to conduct a search. There are, however, exceptions to the rule. If the police suspect someone of committing an illegal activity they have the right to stop and search that person, based on probable cause.

If you were recently a victim of an illegal search and seizure, you need to talk to a seasoned New York police misconduct lawyer.

If you are ever involved in this type of incident, legal experts say you shouldn’t resist or use aggressive language or behavior. Keep calm, let them carry on their search, and then slap them with a lawsuit.

