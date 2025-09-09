TV Main News Source for Michiganders with Digital Close Behind

Don’t overlook traditional media — just recalibrate expectations:While still credible, these sources are less likely to be opinion drivers.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — In an age of information overload and eroding trust in traditional media institutions, a new statewide survey conducted by EPIC-MRA on behalf of Marx Layne & Company finds that Michigan voters still rely most heavily on television — both local and cable — for the news that shapes their opinions. However, online sources, including search engines and social media, are closing the gap.

Key Findings: The survey of 600 Michigan voters—conducted via live interviews from June 20–26 with 80% of respondents reached on mobile phones reveals: 41% of respondents cite local television (26%) and cable news (15%) as their primary sources of opinion-shaping news. A combined 37% turn to online searches (22%) and social media (15%), illustrating the increasing influence of digital platforms. Traditional media such as newspapers (including digital editions of theDetroit Free Press, Detroit News, and MLive) trail far behind at 4%, with radio faring even worse at just 3%.

Political Affiliation Shapes News Habits

News consumption patterns vary by party affiliation:

Democrats: 42% rely on local/cable TV; 39% rely on internet and social media.

Independents: 32% each rely on local/cable TV and online/social media; 13% cite word-of-mouth as a key influence.

Republicans: 42% rely on TV sources; 37% turn to digital platforms.

The days of a few respected gatekeepers setting the news agenda are over. While today’s fragmented media environment offers more access and flexibility, it also creates new challenges for communicators trying to break through the noise and audiences trying to discern fact from fiction.

The Trust Gap and the Rise of Word-of-Mouth

The results point to two particularly noteworthy findings: the relativelyhigh reliance on word-of-mouth among Independents, and the low impact of traditional print and radio outlets, even as many continue to operate robust digital platforms.

This local data reflects national trends. A 2024 Gallup poll found that only 31% of Americans express a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in mass media — down from 72% in 1976.

Strategic Implications for Communicators

In many ways, the public is shifting from passive media consumption (like television and radio) to active engagement through searches and social platforms. That has profound implications for how organizations must communicate moving forward.

Key takeaways for organizations, brands, and institutions include:

Embrace a multichannel strategy: Reaching audiences requires consistent messaging across both traditional and digital platforms.

Invest in digital literacy: Understand the role of algorithms, audience segmentation, and authenticity in building influence.

Build trust through credible messengers: Trust is now a strategic asset, and it must be cultivated across every channel.

Don’t overlook traditional media — just recalibrate expectations:While still credible, these sources are less likely to be opinion drivers.

About the Survey

The poll was conducted by Lansing-based EPIC-MRA with a sample size of 600 Michigan voters and a ±4% margin of error. Interviews were conducted live, with 80% completed via cell phones. The study is part of Marx Layne’s ongoing research into how evolving media habits shape public perception and strategic communications.

About Marx Layne & Company

Founded in 1987, Marx Layne & Company is a full-service communications agency specializing in public relations, media strategy, crisis communications, digital content, community relations, and integrated marketing. The firm serves clients across a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, automotive, government, nonprofit, education, food & beverage, real estate, professional services and others. Contact Marx Layne at (248) 855-6777 or here.