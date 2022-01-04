Two Major Companies Deal With Sexual Harassment Scandals in Las Vegas

When sexual harassment claims became inevitable, Wynn allegedly demanded that the employees record videos of themselves stating that they had never been assaulted.

Las Vegas seems to be dealing with a multitude of sexual harassment scandals. Numerous companies are currently engaged in lawsuits over these matters, including CrossRoads and Wynn Resorts Ltd. These lawsuits show us all that sexual harassment can occur anywhere, at any time. Unfortunately, it is often the most highest-ranking executives and business leaders that are guilty of misconduct. As they say, absolute power corrupts — absolutely.

But what should you do if you have experienced sexual harassment in Nevada? The answer is simple. Get in touch with a qualified, experienced attorney in Las Vegas who has experience with sexual harassment lawsuits. These legal professionals can help you file a lawsuit against negligent parties, providing you with a sense of justice and closure. In addition, a lawsuit can provide you with a considerable financial settlement, which compensates you for everything you’ve been forced to endure.

CrossRoads CEO Steps Down After Facing Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

On November 23rd, it was reported that CrossRoads CEO David Marlon had stepped down after being accused of sexual harassment and “mental torture.” For those who don’t know, CrossRoads is a company that specializes in drug and alcohol addiction treatment. The fact that the CEO of a seemingly benevolent organization could engage in such misconduct is bitterly ironic. It’s worth pointing out that many people who struggle with addiction have been sexually abused or harassed in the past.

A former employee has accused Marlon of subjecting her to “numerous acts of sexual violence, physical violence, mental torture, harassment, humiliation, retaliation, threats, and fear….” Although Marlon has stepped down, his attorney is referring to these claims as a “work of fiction.”

Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Steve Wynn Moves Forward

Gambling entrepreneur Steve Wynn has been struggling with a sexual harassment scandal for some time now, but on November 24th, it was reported that nine unnamed women were finally getting their chance to sue the casino mogul in court. These women were working in a salon at the Wynn Las Vegas when Steve allegedly used their workplace as a “hunting ground” for sexual harassment. He has been accused of chronic sexual misconduct while at these salons. When sexual harassment claims became inevitable, Wynn allegedly demanded that the employees record videos of themselves stating that they had never been assaulted.

Wynn has settled with at least one woman out of court. However, it’s also worth mentioning that another woman was charged with defamation when she falsely accused Steve of rape in a police report, according to a Nevada judge.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced attorney in Las Vegas who specializes in sexual harassment cases, there’s a multitude of legal professionals waiting to assist you. Choose one of these attorneys, and you can pursue a positive legal outcome in a confident, efficient manner. No one should get away with sexual harassment in the workplace, whether they’re a manager at McDonald’s or a high-ranking CEO. Book your consultation today to go over your legal options.