What is the Statute of Limitations for Milwaukee Sexual Harassment Lawsuits?

If you have experienced sexual harassment in Milwaukee, you might be reluctant to come forward and make your voice heard. This is understandable. After all, sexual harassment is something most people want to put behind them and never think of again. Some even repress their memories of these incidents, either subconsciously or consciously. However, you should know that waiting too long before taking legal action can be problematic in some situations. This is due to something called the statute of limitations.

If you have experienced sexual harassment in Wisconsin, you should get in touch with a qualified sexual harassment attorney as soon as possible. First of all, evidence has a tendency to dematerialize as time goes on. Witnesses may become unreliable or unwilling to testify, and documents can be lost or misplaced. And as you’ll see, the statute of limitations can prevent you from taking legal action if you wait too long.

You Have Approximately 10 Months

According to Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development, you have 300 days from “the date the action was taken.” This means that after you experience sexual harassment, you need to act relatively quickly. It’s worth pointing out that this timeline is shorter than that of other lawsuits, such as personal injury claims. Instead of having years to consider whether you want to take action, you have a matter of months to get the ball rolling. As a result, it’s best to file a report with your employer, contact the EEOC, and connect with a qualified attorney as soon as possible after the incident has taken place.

Sexual Crimes are Different

Sexual crimes are handled somewhat differently. The statute of limitations for second and third-degree sexual assault is 10 years, and six years for other forms of felony sexual assault. For misdemeanor sexual assaults, you have three years. In other words, if a co-worker or supervisor actually committed a legitimate sex crime against you at your workplace, you have a much longer statute of limitations.

What if You Repressed the Memory?

If you repressed your memory of the sexual harassment, you may be able to take legal action even after the statute of limitations has expired. This is because technically speaking, the clock only starts ticking once you become “aware” of the harassment. If you legitimately repressed your memory of the incident, you could not have become aware of it. Note that it may require the testimony of a qualified mental health professional to help you prove that these memories were indeed repressed.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve experienced sexual harassment in your workplace, you have every right to take legal action. Although this right can be taken away by the statute of limitations, you can avoid this issue by acting as quickly as possible. Although filing a sexual harassment lawsuit can feel like a daunting prospect, your attorney will be there to help every step of the way. These legal professionals can negotiate on your behalf and represent you in court. By taking legal action, you can provide yourself with a sense of justice, a feeling of closure, and a considerable financial settlement. Book your consultation today.