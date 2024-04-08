Two Men Sentenced to a Combined 44 Years in Federal Prison After Armed Robberies of Ten Indianapolis Businesses in One Month

When an IMPD officer arrived at the store, Reed grabbed the store manager and pointed a gun at her neck, using her as a human shield.

INDIANAPOLIS – Adam Reed and William Dodd have both been sentenced for their roles in a string of armed robberies across Indianapolis in the summer of 2020.

Adam Reed, 25, of North Carolina has been sentenced to 29 years in federal prison after robbing ten Indianapolis businesses at gunpoint and pleading guilty to ten counts of interference with commerce by robbery and four counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Reed must also pay $7,850.29 in restitution.

William Dodd, 23, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after robbing three Indianapolis businesses at gunpoint with Reed and pleading guilty to two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Dodd must also pay $2,429.29 in restitution.

According to court documents, on August 17, 2020, Reed and Dodd robbed the El Rey Del Taco on North High School Road. Reed and Dodd took turns pointing a handgun at employees and demanding cash from the register. The duo also robbed three employees of the cash in their wallets.

Just two days later, Reed and Dodd robbed the Dollar General on North Arlington Avenue. Dodd pointed the gun at an employee and demanded he open the register and safe. Reed emptied the register, while Dodd emptied the safe, before both men ran from the store.

Seven additional robberies were conducted solely by Adam Reed. In each instance, Reed threatened and held employees at gun point before stealing cash from the registers or safes.

On September 15, 2020, Reed robbed a T-Mobile store and fired four shots at the front door, after an employee told Reed she had called the police. Just a few hours later, Reed robbed a Dollar General. When an IMPD officer arrived at the store, Reed grabbed the store manager and pointed a gun at her neck, using her as a human shield to get to the back of the store. Reed fled from the store and tossed the firearm over a fence before surrendering to police.

In total, Reed robbed ten businesses at gunpoint, and Dodd participated in three of the robberies:

“For a month, these criminals terrorized innocent employees and customers across Indianapolis, holding their victims at gunpoint as they wondered if they’d ever see their loved ones again,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “No one should fear for their lives simply because they went shopping or to work. The serious federal prison sentences imposed here demonstrate that IMPD, the FBI, and our federal prosecutors are committed to protecting our communities from gun violence and holding armed criminals accountable.”

“The defendants chose to engage in these violent attacks that put the community at risk and these lengthy sentences should send a clear message that those who jeopardize the safety of others will be held accountable,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton. “This is just another example of the value of collaborating with our law enforcement partners to fight violent crime.”

The FBI and IMPD investigated this case. The sentences were imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson. Judge Stinson also ordered that Reed and Dodd must be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years each following their release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kyle M. Sawa and Meredith Wood, as well as former Assistant U.S. Attorney Lawrence Hilton, who prosecuted this case.

