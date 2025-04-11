Types of Damages You Can Recover in a Raleigh Car Accident Claim

A car accident often has severe financial, physical, and emotional consequences. If another party is responsible for an accident in Raleigh, victims can recover several types of damages.

The financial, mental, and physical toll of a car accident can be overwhelming. However, you may be entitled to compensation if the accident happened in Raleigh, North Carolina, and another party was at fault. You must understand the types of damages you can recover to ensure you receive fair compensation. Several categories of damages cover medical expenses, lost wages, pain, and suffering. Read more to discover the settlements you’re entitled to.

Economic Damages

Economic damages in a Raleigh car accident claim include the tangible financial losses you’ve incurred due to the accident. These damages are supposed to cover the out-of-pocket expenses and restore your finances. Common economic damages awarded in a car accident claim are:

Medical expenses

Lost wages

Rehabilitation costs

Legal fees

Damage to property

If the accident affects your long-term ability to work and earn, these damages may also cover your future lost wages. Property damage covers the costs of vehicle repairs or replacement. Since you’ll need to measure economic damages, you must keep all the related financial records.

Non-Economic Damages

If you’re filing a car accident claim in Raleigh, non-economic damages compensate for losses without direct financial costs. While these losses still impact your life, they are more subjective and majorly address your personal and emotional suffering. Examples of non-economic damages include:

Pain and suffering

Loss of life enjoyment

Emotional distress

Mental trauma

Loss of reputation

Scarring and disfigurement

Pain and suffering account for physical discomfort and ongoing medical problems, while emotional distress covers anxiety, stress, and depression. Since non-economic damages are harder to quantify, their value depends on the severity of injuries in most cases. Working with a Raleigh car accident lawyer also boosts your chances of maximizing your compensation.

Punitive Damages

Punitive damages are sometimes awarded in a Raleigh car accident case to punish the liable party for malicious behavior, extreme negligence, or recklessness. Unlike economic and non-economic damages that seek to compensate victims, punitive damages serve as penalties. To recover punitive damages in Raleigh, you must prove that the at-fault party acted with malice or extreme negligence. This may include:

Drunk driving

Excessive speeding

Intentional harm

However, punitive damages are subject to legal limitations. According to North Carolina law, they may not exceed three times the compensatory damages or $250,000, whichever is greater.

Wrongful Death Damages

Wrongful death damages in Raleigh car accident claims seek to compensate surviving family members if a victim dies due to the accident. These damages offer financial relief and acknowledge the loss that loved ones experience due to another party’s negligence.

The damages may cover medical expenses incurred before death, funeral and burial costs, and loss of the victim’s income and benefits. They may also cover the surviving family’s emotional suffering, loss of companionship, and loss of parental guidance.

Endnote

A car accident often has severe financial, physical, and emotional consequences. If another party is responsible for an accident in Raleigh, victims can recover several types of damages. These include economic, non-economic, punitive, and wrongful death damages, which seek to cover all their losses from the event.