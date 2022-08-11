Surgical errors can be the basis for medical malpractice lawsuits.

Medical malpractice is perhaps one of the most frightening truths within our healthcare system. Make no mistake: Many medical malpractice lawsuits are filed each year in Illinois, and this indicates that doctors are making continuous mistakes that result in injuries or even fatalities. There are also many types of medical malpractice lawsuits in Chicago, indicating that the issue is far-reaching and all-encompassing. But what exactly are the different types of medical malpractice lawsuits?

If you have suffered some kind of injury or ailment due to a medical professional's negligence, you can take action by getting in touch with a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney. A lawyer can help you get compensation for medical expenses, missed wages, and more.

Surgical Errors

Surgical errors can be the basis for medical malpractice lawsuits. A range of mistakes can lead to so-called “botched” surgeries. These mistakes can cause life-altering or even fatal injuries for innocent patients. In 2021, it was reported that a jury had awarded a patient a total of $14.75 million after a lawsuit was filed due to hypoxic brain injury and seizures suffered during a caesarean2. The plaintiff also accused the anesthesiologist was also partially to blame for her injuries.

Misdiagnosis

Misdiagnosis or failure to diagnose can lead to serious issues for patients. For example, a patient could be misdiagnosed with cancer when they are perfectly healthy. This might result in them having breasts removed, or they may undergo needless chemotherapy. Failure to diagnose can be equally problematic – especially when a patient learns that they have just months to live despite the fact that the signs of their illness could have been detected years ago.

Medication Errors

Medical malpractice lawsuits are also often filed due to medication errors. Serious issues can arise when patients are prescribed the wrong type of medicine. They may also be given medication that reacts dangerously with pre-existing medication.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today



