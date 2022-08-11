What to Do After a Slip and Fall at a McAllen Grocery Store

Remember, it is impossible to recover a settlement for your injuries without adequate medical records to back up your claims.

Unfortunately, slips and falls at grocery stores are quite common in Texas. These accidents can lead to serious, life-altering injuries. The worst part is that most of these accidents are completely avoidable, and they are the result of gross negligence. Fortunately, you can take legal action and recover compensation for your injuries after suffering a slip and fall at a grocery store in Texas. But how exactly do you do this? What steps do you need to take in order to handle this situation in the most efficient manner possible?

Your first step should always be to get in touch with a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney in Texas. These legal professionals can assess your unique situation and provide personalized, targeted legal advice. In contrast, internet research can only provide you with a very broad understanding of the subject matter in a non-specific way. Due to the statute of limitations, it’s best to get in touch with an attorney right away.

Get the Medical Attention You Need

Your first step after an accident should always be to prioritize your own personal health. Get the treatment you need, and do not refuse medical attention from professionals at the scene. Even if you feel as though you have only suffered minor injuries, it always makes sense to play it safe and get checked out. Your injuries could become much worse with time, and you might be somewhat “numbed” to the full extent of your injuries due to the adrenaline1.

If you don’t get medical treatment, these medical records will never be created. And if you don’t have medical records, then questions will be raised about the validity of your injuries.

Gather Evidence

In addition, you should gather as much evidence as possible – provided this does not interfere with your ability to get medical attention. For example, you might want to get contact information from witnesses who saw you slip and fall. You might also want to photograph the scene of the accident, including any spills nearby. With help from a lawyer, you can also secure surveillance footage from the store2.

