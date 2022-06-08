Types of Roof Damage Covered by Homeowners Insurance in Florida

Homeowners insurance, specifically, also will not cover any damage caused by floods or earthquakes, and this includes any roof damage that is caused by such disasters

Roof damage is very expensive to repair, and anyone who lives in Florida should be well aware of their insurance policy regarding roof damage because of how common storms are in the area. Replacing a roof can cost a person tens of thousands of dollars, and most people don’t have the extra savings to cover these costs on their own.

The good news is that it is likely that a person’s homeowners insurance covers the cost of the roof damage, but it has to fall under a specific category. When a person signs up for homeowners’ insurance, there is a dwelling coverage section that covers the house structure, and the roof is included in this. Whether a person is eligible for roof damage coverage depends on what caused the damage to begin with. In most cases, if the roof was damaged suddenly through wind, fire, or hail then it is likely that it will be accounted for.

Even partial roof damage may be covered entirely because it weakens the structure and reduces the overall lifespan of the roof. If the roof was partially damaged, but the insurer does not have access to the same repair materials, they may replace the whole roof with a different material. It is important to note that each insurance company has different views and values, and many insurers have changed their coverage levels for matters such as roof damage caused by hailstorms.

Anyone who is concerned about their policy and the information the insurance company is giving them should get in touch with an insurance attorney as soon as possible so they can get appropriate legal advice for their case.

What is Not Covered in Homeowners Insurance for Roof Damage in Florida?

There are certain factors that will not be covered in most insurance plans. For instance, if the roof is damaged due to lack of maintenance, then this is not something the company can take care of since maintaining one’s home is the owner’s responsibility.

Homeowners insurance, specifically, also will not cover any damage caused by floods or earthquakes, and this includes any roof damage that is caused by such disasters. Anyone who lives in areas that are at high risk for such natural disasters should make sure they have earthquake or flood insurance in place so they can actually get the financial help when they need it most.

No matter what material one's roof is made from or the extent of damage experienced, compensation is likely available to help a person pay for the losses experienced. Individuals should make sure to get in touch with an insurance attorney as soon as possible to ensure they are not taken advantage of during the insurance claim process.