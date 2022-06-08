Common Problems Homeowners Have When Submitting Damage Claims

While most people would assume that their insurance company always acts honestly and ethically, there are times when the provider will simply make some kind of excuse to deny a legitimate claim.

Metairie, LA – Insurance companies are not always helpful after a homeowner has experienced property damage and submits a claim to get financial assistance with their repairs. Some of the worst things that can happen at this time are if the insurance company denies a claim or waits too long to give a response after the claim has been submitted. There are also other additional issues that can affect the homeowner’s finances and relationship with their insurance provider. However, there are insurance attorneys near me who can give more specific advice to anyone who has recently had a homeowners insurance claim denied, including discussing the possibility of a lawsuit.

The type of damage is not covered

Homeowners should be careful to know exactly what is covered under their insurance policy. All policies explain in writing the specific types of damage that the company will pay for, and anything that is not included is the responsibility of the homeowner. Metairie insurance denial lawyers can review the policy with their clients to see what kind of damage is actually covered. Those who own property in Louisiana may also want to invest in flood insurance, as this is a separate type of coverage that may become useful after a hurricane or other severe weather events because flood damage is not covered under the standard homeowners policy.

Bad faith claim denials

While most people would assume that their insurance company always acts honestly and ethically, there are times when the provider will simply make some kind of excuse to deny a legitimate claim. This is more common than most people would think, and insurance companies get sued all the time by Metairie insurance denial lawyers for bad faith claim denials.

The property owner waited too long to submit the claim

Homeowners should make some kind of basic inventory of their property and all valuable items. Once a disaster or severe weather event happens, the owner should quickly document the damage and submit the information to their insurance provider. This is because there are strict deadlines written into each policy, and a failure to observe these deadlines will result in the claim being rejected.

