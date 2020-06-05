Sanvall Enterprises Recalls 5,400 Units of Rapid Alivio Pain Relieving Roll-On

After failing to meet child resistant packaging rules, Sanvall Enterprises announced a recall for certain lots of Rapid Alivio Pain Relieving Roll-On.

A popular roll-on medical product designed to help relieve pain was recently recalled after it “failed to meet child-resistant packaging rules.” Because of that failure, there is concern the product could poison children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The product is manufactured by Sanvall Enterprises, located in Doral Florida. The product affected by the recall is Rapid Alivio Pain Relieving Roll-On. The product was “packaged in a 3-fluid ounce white plastic bottle with a white cap and a red, white and blue label,” according to the notice.

To better identify the recalled product, the medicine has “Rapid Alivio,” “Maximum Strength Pain Relieving Liquid” and “Para Dolor Muscular” printed on the label. Additionally, the lot numbers include 18032201, 18032301, 19040501, or 19052801 and are “printed on the bottom of the bottle, and the UPC code 605100014225 is printed on the side of the label.”

Because the product contains methyl salicylate, it must be kept in child-resistant packaging, according to the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. However, upon inspection it was discovered the packaging “was not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children,” according to the CPSC. At the moment, 5,400 units sold between August 2016 and June 2019 are affected by the recall. They were sold in Walmart stores and Navarro Discount Pharmacy throughout South Florida.

Consumers who have the products in their homes should with contact Sanvall Enterprises for a full refund or store the product out of reach of children. If you have additional questions nor concerns about the recall, contact the company at 305-887-1090.

