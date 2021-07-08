Tyson Foods, Inc. Issues Recall for Chicken Products Over Listeria Concerns

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling certain ready-to-eat chicken products that might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Tyson Foods Inc., a company based in Dexter, Mo, recently announced a recall for about “8,492,832 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen, fully-cooked recalled products were produced between December 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021. A full list of the affected products can be found here. According to the notice, the products have establishment number ‘EST. P-7089’ printed on the product bag and were shipped to retailers and institutions across the country, including “hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.”

FSIS first became aware of the issue back on June 9 when it was “notified of two persons ill with listeriosis.” After an investigation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners, it was discovered that there was “evidence linking the Listeria monocytogenes illnesses to pre-cooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc.” Further investigation “identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6, 2021, and June 5, 2021.”

For now, FSIS is worried that some of the recalled chicken products might still be in consumers’ homes. If you have the affected products, you should toss them or return them for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Tyson Foods customer relations, at (855) 382-3101.

