U.S. Behavior on Face Masks During COVID-19

While others remain adamant about getting people to protect themselves from the virus, the question is, how big of an impact this trend has on the American population? What do people think about wearing face masks?

We decided to delve a little deeper into this growing problem and see the real vision Americans have, particularly their behavior on the face mask policy.

American Thoughts about Wearing Face Masks

In early April, the CDC recommended that all Americans wear a face mask or any kind of coverage that will shield the mouth and nose. Particularly in places where social distancing was not possible.

Although there is no federal mandate that prompts people to wear a face mask, it’s still an important strategy for curbing the pandemic. The truth is, many people in the U.S. don’t abide by these recommendations. Instead, they often go to public places completely exposed to the coronavirus.

But, that hasn’t held every millennial from sticking to the face-mask requirement. In fact, 87.3% of Millennials think that wearing face masks can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and helps public health when only 57.64% of Millennials are truly wearing it.

This shows that people are aware of the benefits of wearing these coverings. But, not all practice this prevention strategy. Reports show, 86.01% of Gen Z supported that wearing face masks can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and helps public health while Gen Z is 58.05%, Baby Boomer is 51%. Exactly 75.3% of Gen X wore face masks while Gen X is 49.68%, Baby Boomer is 47.62%.

Reason why Americans refuse to use face masks

There is a lot of backlash about these facial coverings. Many refuse to wear a mask when going to the grocery store or having a night out with friends.

The World Health Organization says on their new documents; you should wear medical and non-medical masks to protect yourself from COVID-19. According to the current evidence, the COVID-19 virus is transmitted between people via droplets and contact routes.

Droplet transmission occurs when a person is in close contact (within 1 meter) with an infected person, and exposure to potentially infective respiratory droplets occurs, for example, through coughing, sneezing, or very close personal contact such as the mouth, nose, or eyes.

So, what is making some Americans refuse to wear a mask? According to statistics, there are plenty of reasons people refuse to put on a facial covering. Based on the reports, 2% of U.S. citizens can’t buy a face mask, while 6.1% stated it looks weird.

The majority, which is 38.3%, stated they don’t want to wear a face mask since other people are not wearing them. Only 24.07% stated they had trouble breathing and couldn’t wear one. For 15%, face masks were incredibly uncomfortable to wear.

However, for 14% of those evaluated, anxiety was a huge problem. They stated they felt anxious when wearing a face mask because other people would look at them. These are all pressing matters that should be addressed if everyone is to wear a face mask.

What Types of Face Masks are Being Used?

There are various types of face masks available for use. But, each type is designed to have a different protection effect against COVID-19. So, what type of coverings do Americans prefer? Let’s take a look at the statistics below.

As of early May 2020, 88% of the world’s population lived in countries that recommend or mandated the use of masks in public; more than 75 countries had mandated the use of masks.

Based on the reports, 41.4% of Americans confirmed that they used cloth masks during the COVID-19. That means that cloth masks are the most popular choice and a practical protection strategy.

On the second, 26.3% of Americans are using N95 Respirators to avoid COVID-19. These types are mainly reserved for medical experts or individuals who work in close proximity to infected COVID-19 patients.

On the third, 14.1% of Americans are using surgical masks during the coronavirus. These disposable covers are often a practical choice of protective equipment for those who don’t want to wash their face masks. They are for one-time use and come in lighter colors.

The remaining 8.1% of Americans are using sponge masks during COVID-19, while others are carbon masks (5.1%), sponge masks with air purifiers (4.1%), and full-face respirators gas mask (1%). Since they are a comfortable fit, some people tend to use them regularly. They provide substantial coverage.

Note: An N95 mask offers more protection than a surgical mask does because it can filter out both large and small particles when the wearer inhales. As the name indicates, the mask is designed to block 95% of very small particles.

Another Benefit of Face Masks and Toilet Paper You May Don’t Know​

There are many interesting facts about face masks that people may not know about. For example, 36.82% of Americans bought face masks and toilet paper for their friends’ birthday gifts during the COVID pandemic.

Wearing Face Masks When Having Sex​

People want to engage in sexual intercourse. But, the pandemic has made that difficult. Some people have urged their sexual partners to wear a face mask, just so they can protect themselves better.

Based on the reports, exactly 46.7% of Americans thought that their partners should wear a mask when having sex. While 78.2% of Americans said that if friends or relatives come to visit them, they need to wear a face mask until they leave.

Dream of Infecting With COVID-19​

When being asked about the dreams of Americans, we found that 51.38% of Americans have dreamed of infecting with the coronavirus while sleeping.

Governments all around the world have put in the effort to control the epidemic. Wearing masks is the primary method of managing the spread of COVID-19. But, in the United States, a huge portion of the population resists wearing face masks.

*Source: U.S. behavior on Face Masks during COVID-19, SleepStandards.com, 2020.