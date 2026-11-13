U.S. Legal Support Earns First Place and Three Hall of Fame Awards in New York Law Journal’s Best of 2026 Awards

New York legal community recognizes U.S. Legal Support for excellence across court reporting, deposition services, record retrieval and foreign language translation.

HOUSTON/PRNewswire/ – U.S. Legal Support, the nation’s leading provider of court reporting and litigation support services, is proud to be recognized by the New York legal community with first place and Hall of Fame honors across four categories in the New York Law Journal’s Best of 2026 awards.

U.S. Legal Support earned first place and Hall of Fame status for Best Foreign Language Translation Provider, along with Hall of Fame honors for Best Court Reporting & Deposition Service and Best Document Management Solution for Retrieved Records. The company was also top ranked in the Best Video Deposition/Production Services category as part of this year’s Best of awards.

The New York Law Journal’s Best of 2026 awards are based on voting from New York’s legal community and recognize service providers across a range of categories. Hall of Fame status is reserved for companies that have ranked among the top three in a category for at least three of the previous four years — a designation U.S. Legal Support has earned in three categories this year. These awards reflect the company’s sustained track record of reliability, accuracy and client-focused service across key areas of litigation support.

“Legal teams are navigating increasingly complex matters and need a partner they can depend on at every turn,” said Jimmie Bridwell, CEO of U.S. Legal Support. “Our commitment is to deliver consistent, high-quality service across every phase of the litigation lifecycle, so our clients can stay focused on what matters most — their cases. This recognition from the New York legal community reflects the standard we hold ourselves to every day, and the trust our clients place in our teams to uphold it.”

U.S. Legal Support is a leading full-service litigation support provider, trusted by law firms, corporations and insurance carriers nationwide across every phase of litigation. On the court reporting side, U.S. Legal Support offers the scale and responsiveness legal teams rely on, whether proceedings happen in person or remotely. In-person coverage spans more than 12,000 on-demand offices nationwide, while remote and hybrid proceedings run on RemoteDepo Pro, its innovative Zoom-based platform helping litigation teams conduct proceedings with greater control, intelligence and reliability. Backed by dedicated regional scheduling and sales teams, clients benefit from local market expertise paired with the coverage and resources of a nationwide partner. With industry-leading cybersecurity, U.S. Legal Support’s unparalleled record retrieval capabilities include over 1,100,000 established provider relationships and expediting teams in every time zone. Its advanced, versatile team of 5,000+ interpreters are fluent in more than 200 languages and can provide accurate service whether in-person or remote.

To learn more about U.S. Legal Support and its litigation support services, visit www.uslegalsupport.com.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support offers a full suite of court reporting, record retrieval, process serving, interpreting, translations, transcription, and trial services. With a network of more than 12,000 on-demand offices, expediting teams in all zones, plus a robust digital infrastructure, U.S. Legal Support has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the legal community.