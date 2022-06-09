U.S. Ski and Snowboard Organization Investigating Alaska-born Athlete’s Allegations of Racial Slurs and Sexual Misconduct 

Whether you are an athlete, student, or employee, Alaskan law prohibits sexual harassment of any kind.

Anchorage Daily News1 is reporting that a U.S. organization that oversees top-level snowboarding operations is investigating an Alaska-born athlete’s allegations of racially and sexually abusive conduct by a top coach and another snowboarder competing at the Beijing Olympics.

In 2010, the 32-year old athlete was the first one ever from Alaska to make an Olympian team when she raced in the snowboard event in Vancouver, Canada in 2010. She was also on the U.S. Snowboard team from 2005 to 2014 and is now working as a coach. She reported that their head coach was taking naked photos of the female athletes and made sexually explicit comments about a young woman when she was 17.

The coach remains as the head coach while the allegations are being investigated.

How you can defend yourself against sexual harassment from coaches or athletic colleagues.

Whether you are an athlete, student, or employee, Alaskan law prohibits sexual harassment of any kind. Many athletes face intimidation from their coaches, teammates, or friends to stay silent. However, if left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes. Both men and women are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

In some cases, claims of sexual harassment can be false, leading to defamation of character and life-changing circumstances. Contact an attorney to handle your case.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways. Others may perceive the threatening messages to be harassment. In the unfortunate event that anyone experiences sexual harassment in the workplace, it is recommended to do the following:

Bring the incident to the attention of your athletic director, teammates, or coach.

Document the incident and keep a paper trail

Clarify the incident with loved ones.

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area to expedite and customize your lawsuit claim.

Everyone in Alaska who witness sexual harassment in anyway, shape, or form should not be taken lightly. These incidents should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care. Help is available! You are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment! Contact a skilled sexual harassment lawyer today!

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert in these cases. Seek legal counsel in Alaska today!

