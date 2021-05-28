The Ultimate Guide for Brands to Grow Your TikTok Following in 2021

Brand takeovers can appear in the form of images, GIFs, videos, or texts with hashtag challenges and landing pages. TikTok allows only one brand takeover per day per category.

TikTok is the best social media platform for making short form videos to create entertainment. It is one of the most competitive platforms when looking for followers and likes. Because TikTok drives more traffic compared to other social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook.

According to the research, TikTok has gained 800 million active followers all over the world and 500 million users active on this platform on a daily basis. TikTok attracts a wider range of people aged between 16 to 24 years.

If you’re a marketer looking to enhance your brand reach, TikTok is the best place to engage with your target audience and get the attention of Gen Z users.

Do you know the average age of TikTok fans is continually growing by each month? Most business owners, managers. CEOs, influencers spending hours on this platform, and they have decided to promote their brand to these large followers.

Increasing followers on TikTok takes time and needs a lot of effort. But, if you follow the TikTok strategies of how to grow your TikTok followers, you can easily gain success with this platform.

In this article, we’ll see the most valuable ideas and tips that will help you to grow your TikTok following in 2021.

Let’s get started!

What Exactly is TikTok?

TikTok, formerly known as musical.ly, is a social media platform for creating, discovering, and sharing short form videos. The default video size of TikTok is 3 to 15 seconds, and recently TikTok expanded the video length up to 60 seconds.

TikTok is widely used by young people, and they create a variety of videos to express themselves through dancing, singing, lip syncing, and comedy videos. TikTok also has huge video editing features and tools, which help users display their videos more easily.

Why is TikTok So Popular?

TikTok offers users a huge collection of song snippets, sounds, special effects, and filters.

TikTok allows everyone to be a creator and encourages users to share their thoughts and creative expressions through short-form videos.

TikTok provides various opportunities for getting better engagement and reaching your target audience.

It provides new and advanced techniques to market your brand and reaches target audiences.

Hashtag challenges, brand takeovers, branded lenses are a few amazing ways to maximize your campaigns.

Importance of TikTok Followers & Engagement:

TikTok engagement means how well your videos attract the audiences and encourage users to put likes, comments, and shares for your videos.

TikTok engagement rate is calculated as the total number of likes, comments, and shares divided by the total number of views.

For all social networks, followers are important because they give the opportunity to show your profile more authentic and attractive. If you have a large following, you will get the chance to become an influencer on TikTok. Influencers are people who have a huge number of followers and good quality content.

For marketers, you can easily market your products and services if you’ve massive followings. Therefore, you should have a large following and better engagement to get more success on TikTok.

1. Understand Your Target Audiences

When you want to increase the number of followers on TikTok, you should identify your target audience. Everyone can interact with their audience on TikTok in their own way. You should track your target audience’s ages and niches and create videos that are based on their unique needs.

TikTok provides a pro account for users, which helps to track audiences relevant to your industry and niche. You can also use the TikTok pro account to track your audience’s age, gender and location.

For example, if your target audiences are aged between 13 to 25 years, you can create more engaging and funny videos. Even if you target people over 25 years of age, you should focus on creating more informative and specialized content.

How to define your target audience on TikTok?

Identifying your target audience isn’t a difficult task. Here are few ways to define your TikTok audiences:

If you try to track your target audience on TikTok, the content you post must be relevant to that purpose. So, you should create unique and amazing videos that will show your business goal.

You’re able to see that most of your Instagram followers are also on TikTok. Thus, you simply ask them which kind of content they love to see from on TikTok. It will give you a great idea of the video you should create.

You can use relevant keywords or hashtags to get better ideas, If you’re relatively new to TikTok and don’t know your target audience’s interests.

2. Optimize Your TikTok Profile to Look Attractive

TikTok profile gains a strong impression if you make your profile more attractive. You have to include a few details about you when it comes to TikTok profile optimization. They are,

Username

Profile image

Short bio

Clickable links and CTA’s

Avoid creating long usernames because that is hard to reach & remember and does not help you to gain more presence. The best usernames on TikTok are the ones that are short and catchy.

Also, you should add relevant and high-quality profile pictures that describe yourself. In your TikTok profile bio, you should let your audience know what your profession is and what types of videos you make on TikTok.

Usually, your TikTok bio is the place to increase your online sales growth. So, make it as unique as possible. TikTok now allows users to add clickables on your bio section, but not everyone can access this new feature as it’s only available to TikTok users with more than 1000 followers.

3. Use Follow/Unfollow Strategy

On TikTok, follow/unfollow is an excellent strategy to gain more followers to your profile page. It is a simple method, and anyone can do it on TikTok. You can follow random people, but you will get a lower conversion rate on TikTok.

Instead, if you find influencers in your niche and follow their followers and post content similar to the influencer. The audiences of those influencers are more interested to follow you back if your content attracts them.

It is one of the best strategies most of them use on Instagram, but 15% of users only follow you back. On TikTok, you will get better results with over 30% of the users following you back. In this strategy, you can’t see those who liked your TikTok videos, and you can just follow the followers of the influencers relevant to your industry.

4. Post Content at Peak Time

Consistency is the most effective strategy to increase followers and display your content to a massive audience. Using a TikTok pro account to track analytics, which shows when your potential audience is active online.

One more idea to find the best time to post content on TikTok is to track the stats from other social networks like Instagram and Facebook, Twitter, and more. Once you are sure that your audience is active on TikTok between 4 PM to 7 PM, you can upload your content during that time.

Even posting new content at least twice a day can get the opportunity to receive more followers to your TikTok profile. According to the research, the time between 6 AM to 10 AM and 7 PM to 11 PM is the global peak time, and many users are active on TikTok.

5. Add Trending Tags in Your Videos

Hashtags are the best way to connect your TikTok content to a specific topic, theme, or event. Hashtags also make it easier to show your posts to the exact audiences and display your content in front of a wider audience.

Are you wondering where to find the best hashtags to grow your TikTok followers?

TikTok provides a discover page for users, which helps to find new, trending hashtags for your videos. To find the trending hashtags on TikTok,

Go to the TikTok app.

Click the “ Discover” icon that looks like a search symbol.

icon that looks like a search symbol. Here, you can enter the keyword you want to find.

TikTok displayed a list of hashtags relevant to your keyword.

You can scroll down and see what’s trending on TikTok.

Here are some trending hashtags on TikTok:

#foryou

#fyp

#tiktok

#duet

#follow

#explorepage

6. Engage With Other Users Content

You can boost your TikTok followers by engaging with other TikTok creators. Comments are the best way to engage with others and get new followers to your TikTok profile. So, you should try to look out for someone else’s videos and post comments to their videos.

It is the best strategy to reach your products and services to large customers and get a solid network of users around your TikTok account.

For example, if you see funny and entertaining content, you can engage with them by posting like and comments on their videos. It will increase your chance to receive new followers to your profile because your comments are seen by other users and their followers.

7. Promote Hashtag Challenges

When you try to establish your brand presence and increase followers’ engagement, you should follow the trending techniques to achieve more success. Hashtag challenges are the most popular and powerful strategy to increase brand awareness and drive traffic to your website.

Because it will encourage your audiences to create and create videos of themselves based on your theme and post content with specific hashtags.

For example, the hashtags challenge #WorksOfDanceAgain encourages people to create videos like dancing on her song and upload them by using certain hashtags.

8. Cross Promote Your TikTok Content

Promoting your TikTok content on other social media channels like Instagram, Facebook or Twitter will help you to drive traffic to your TikTok profile, boost your video engagement and increase your followers count.

TikTok makes it simple because you can download TikTok videos directly to your camera roll by tapping the share button and clicking the save video option.

If you already have a massive following on other social networks, it is a big chance to invite them to your Tikok profile by posting your videos on those networks.

Pro Tip:

Already we know TikTok videos are short, so you can upload your TikTok videos as stories on Instagram and Facebook. Because Instagram stories always get a better engagement than other features.

9. Upload UGC to Boost Engagement

Are you looking to get more engagement and followers on TikTok?

User generated content helps to achieve both goals on TikTok. UGC is a type of content created by users rather than brands. According to the data, TikTok’s UGC videos scored 8% higher than the other videos.

If you’re a brand that sells beauty products, posting user generated content is the best way to boost engagement, increase brand awareness and drive traffic to your TikTok account. You can also ask users to create videos by using your products, and you can repost their videos on your TikTok account.

10. Add CTA’s At The End Of Your Videos

Call to action is an excellent strategy to directly ask viewers to follow your profile. It will increase the chance of being popular on TikTok and invite people directly to your website.

For example, “Follow us more videos like this” is the simple CTA, and it gets more engagement on TikTok. You can add CTA’s at the end of your video that is relevant to your website.

Pro Tip:

Hosting giveaways is the best way to increase brand awareness. For example, the EOS asks participants to tag their friends and followers to their videos.

11. Utilize TikTok Advertising

TikTok advertising will help you to reach a young, active audience to your account. TikTok provides four types of advertisements for TikTok users: