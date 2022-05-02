Unconditional Freedom at Home and in the World

There was always something about the experience of passing by prisons on the highway, as I often did while driving between Los Angeles and San Francisco, and in the environs of Boulder, Colorado, where I went to college, that made me want to look away. These bare, foreboding enclosures of concrete and barbed wire instantly filled me with the kind of dread one feels when seeing a yellow hazmat sign warning of the presence of toxic waste.

A similar feeling haunted me when I lived in those very same urban centers of Los Angeles and San Francisco, as I sometimes made my way home by unavoidably passing through homeless encampments. My initial, almost immediately visceral reaction was to look away. That same prickly, displaced, uneasy feeling also crept up on me on a rural farm in Mendocino County, California, where, when I passed some summers there, neighbors would show up after their homes had just burned down by in megafires, and their possessions were forcibly reduced to what little they could pack into their cars as they fled.

It was then that I realized the disease of discarding people and things had finally made its way home to me. In the face of such need and vulnerability, I knew that I could no longer look away. My long-held distinction between ‘us’ and ‘them’ gave way to a realization that those challenges which affect some of us ultimately affect us all.

It began to dawn on me that our collective ‘looking away’ was at least part of the cause of a very real and very dire human problem. We try to discard the homeless, the poor, the imprisoned, because they don’t fit the mold of what many of us think valued members of our society should be like. Bu there’s the ground truth of this unthinking, almost reflexive categorization exercise we often engage in: The more we ignore these populations, and the more we ignore the root causes that are growing the ranks of these populations, the closer to home these problems land.

The runaway forest fires in Northern California of recent years are largely the result of overdevelopment and poor land management. This is a stark example of the same inattention that has allowed homelessness and mass incarceration to grow like those very same wildfires in our society. We created the Unconditional Freedom Project to face up to a series of human ‘moral’ failures, and, most importantly, to develop more effective ways to address the root causes of myriad of society’s challenges that have resulted in this state of wastefulness and destruction.