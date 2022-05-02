What Are the Legal Implications of Aggravated Assault?

Assault with a dangerous weapon is included in a number of distinct subsections of this law.

There are a variety of aggravating conditions that might lead to increased punishment for Assault. To mitigate or eliminate the consequences of your charge, you’ll need the advice of an expert attorney. A Darien, Connecticut, aggravated assault lawyer should be contacted immediately by anyone accused of assault crimes.

Aspects of a Serious Assault

Regardless of whether the act is a Class A misdemeanor or not, a conviction under the Assault in the Third Degree section carries a mandatory one-year prison sentence that cannot be reduced or suspended by the court. There are several aggravating elements that might lead to increased sentences for people accused of Assault. Considerations such as an aged, blind, crippled, pregnant, or intellectually impaired accused victim may need increased punishments if the case is determined to be aggravating.

The state must show that the defendant intended to harm the other person to get a conviction. Even if there is no particular intent to hurt, an attack may become aggravated if a dangerous or deadly weapon is used.

Serious Physical Damage

Suppose a person is found guilty of aggravated Assault. In that case, the punishment may include jail time, probation, and hefty fines, depending on the severity of the injuries and if a lethal weapon was used.

There must be considerable danger of death, severe permanent deformity, or prolonged loss or impairment in the function of any body part or organ to qualify as a serious bodily injury.

It’s conceivable that a shattered bone, concussion, or laceration needs stitches would be considered a significant injury. Disfigurement or other long-term impairments would be added if they were severe enough. Having an aggravated assault lawyer on your side is essential in these circumstances. For aggravated Assault in NJ it works fine.

Using a Deadly Weapon as a Means of Attack

Assault with a dangerous weapon is included in a number of distinct subsections of this law. The most prevalent is first-degree Assault, which is a Class B felony and involves causing significant bodily harm with a deadly weapon or a potentially lethal device. Class B felonies include Assault with a dangerous weapon.

How Aggravated Assault Differs from Simple Assault

Even if the victim’s life is in grave danger in aggravated Assault, Simple Assault is a misdemeanor since it entails an illegal effort to harm another, no matter how little the damage may be. Even if the other person dodges and you miss with your fist, a simple assault case might still be brought against you.

What Are The Penalties For Assault Charges?

Assault charges include a wide range of consequences, depending on the manner utilised and the potential threat it creates.

Simple Assault carries a $1,000 fine, up to six months in county prison, or both.

Up to a year in jail for a misdemeanor aggravated assault

At least four years in jail for felonies like severe Assault.

Caustic chemical assault: up to four years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both a fine and a sentence of imprisonment.

Assault accusations come with the additional and less evident consequence of a blemish on your criminal record.

Getting In Touch With a Lawyer

Aggravated Assault is a serious offence that may have long-term ramifications on a person’s criminal record and future background checks, career prospects, and even their social standing. If you’re facing serious assault charges, an experienced attorney can help you reduce or dismiss them.