Undeclared Allergen Prompts Frito-Lay Potato Chip Recall

Earlier this week, Frito-Lay voluntarily recalled certain bags of potato chips over undeclared allergens.

Frito-Lay is recalling certain 13 1/2-ounce ‘Party Size’ bags of Ruffles Original Potato Chips over concerns they may contain an undeclared allergen, milk. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the bags were distributed to retailers throughout Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

The affected bags of chips have a ‘Guaranteed Fresh’ date of March 23, 2021, and the following UPC: 0 28400 03400 5. The recall was announced shortly after it was discovered that “bags with a Ruffles Original label” in fact contained a different flavor that contains milk. At the moment, 50 bags are impacted by the recall. Fortunately, there have been no allergic reactions or injuries related to the recall.

The notice states:

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags…Consumers with the product noted above can return the product to a retailer for a refund or contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.”

