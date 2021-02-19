Undeclared Allergen Prompts Recall of Litehouse Inc. Salad Dressing

The FDA is recalling certain boxes of Litehouse Inc.’s Brite Harbor Caesar Dressing & Dip 1.5 oz packets because they might contain an undeclared allergen.

Earlier this week, the FDA announced a voluntary recall of Litehouse Inc.’s Brite Harbor Caesar Dressing & Dip 1.5 oz packets over concerns the product label does not include a potential allergen. According to the notice, the dressing might contain anchovies, which are not listed on the ingredient list. The issue itself is believed to have been caused by a packaging error.

Unfortunately, an estimated 225 cases of the dressing may be affected by the recall. Those cases were shipped to retailers throughout Idaho, Utah, Oregon, and Washington. The lot code is 03 071321 16002 60/1.5 oz Brite Harbor Caesar and the Best-by date is July 13, 2021. Fortunately, there have been no reports of consumers experiencing adverse reactions from eating the dressing. However, people with allergies to anchovies should avoid the product because they may “be at risk of an adverse reaction” if they eat the product. Anyone who has the affected dressing in their homes can return it for a full refund.

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Litehouse customer service at 1-800-578-1652

