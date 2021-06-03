Undeclared Allergens, Misbranding Prompt Recall of Meatballs, Pork

King’s Command Food, LLC is recalling certain packages of meatballs and pork over misbranding and undeclared allergen issues.

With potluck and grilling season upon us, more and more people will be heading to the store to pick up various meat products. However, two popular products, meatballs and pork, are being recalled by King’s Command Food, LLC. According to the Washington-based company, more than 20,000 pounds of meatballs and pork that were distributed throughout 10 states are being recalled over misbranding and undeclared allergens. The potential allergens that may be in the products include milk, eggs, and wheat.

According to the notice, the fully-cooked products were produced between January 8 and March 3, 2021. The specific products include the following:

10-lb. bulk-packed cases containing “3.75 oz RIB SHAPED PORK PATTIES WITH BBQ SAUCE” with code 2549616/72314 and “USE BY 3/2/2022,” that contain undeclared wheat which is not represented on the label.

15-lb. bulk-packed cases containing “3.0 oz RIB SHAPED PORK PATTIES WITH BBQ SAUCE” with code 72314 and “USE BY 3/2/2022”, that contain undeclared wheat which is not represented on the label.

15-lb. bulk-packed cases containing “0.50oz SWEDISH MEATBALLS” with code 72148 and “USE BY 1/7/2022”, containing undeclared egg which is not represented on the label.

14-lb. bulk-packed cases containing “0.50oz SWEDISH MEATBALLS WITH SAUCE” with code 72147 and “USE BY 1/7/2022”, containing undeclared egg which is not represented on the label.

10-lb. bulk-packed cases containing “0.5 OZ CHICKEN AND BEEF MEATBALLS” with code 72180 and “USE BY 1/7/2022”, containing undeclared milk which is not represented on the label.

10-lb. bulk-packed cases containing “0.50 oz MEATBALLS” with code 01380 displayed beneath the barcode and “USE BY 1/14/2022,” containing undeclared egg and milk which is not represented on the label.

10-lb. bulk-packed cases containing “.5 oz HOMESTYLE MEATBALLS” with code 00133 and “USE BY 1/7/2022,” containing undeclared milk which is not represented on the label.

20-lb. bulk-packed cases containing “.5 OZ ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS” with code 72182 and “USE BY 3/2/2022,” containing undeclared egg which is not represented on the label.

All of the recalled products have establishment number ‘EST. M1515A’ printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. Additionally, the products were distributed throughout California, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The notice further states:

“The problem was discovered when the establishment determined that allergen-containing ingredients may have comingled with the recalled products that do not normally contain the identified allergens…There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

Sources:

20,000 Pounds of Meatballs, Pork Products Recalled Across 10 States

Recall alert: More than 20,000 pounds of meatballs, pork patties recalled