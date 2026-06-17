Understanding the Role of a Florida Guardianship Attorney in Mental Health Cases

Mental illness affects the lives of millions of people across the world. In the US alone, close to a quarter of Americans were estimated to be living with mental illness. Although many of those affected are able to lead healthy, fulfilling lives with the help of medication and therapy, for some individuals, mental illness can have a severe impact on their ability to cope with the demands of day-to-day life.

Supporting a loved one who suffers with debilitating mental illness can be an extremely challenging and stressful experience, especially if their condition has left them unable to look after themselves. Thankfully, you are not alone: an experienced Florida guardianship attorney can help you to navigate the legal options available to you to ensure your loved one’s best interests are well taken care of.

What Is Guardianship?

Guardianship is a special legal relationship in which one person (the guardian) is empowered to make decisions in respect of another person (the ward) when that person no longer has the capacity to make important decisions for themselves. Guardianship arrangements may only be established by a court following a lengthy legal process, and once a guardian has been appointed, they will continue to be supervised by the court in the discharge of their duties. Under Florida law, guardians must be represented in court proceedings by a Florida guardianship attorney.

Guardianship is an inherently flexible legal arrangement: the specific powers granted to the guardian by the court can be adapted to the particular needs of the ward. In Florida law, two main types of adult guardianship arrangements are recognized:

Limited guardianship: A court will establish a limited guardianship arrangement when the ward has the capacity to make some decisions for themselves, but not others. For example, they may be able to make decisions concerning their medical treatment, but may be unable to manage their financial affairs. In this case, the court will only authorize the guardian to manage their ward’s finances and property.

Plenary guardianship: In plenary guardianship arrangements, the guardian is empowered to exercise all the delegable rights and powers of their ward. In other words, any decision that the ward would previously have been entitled to make for themselves will now be made by their guardian instead. This could include decisions concerning their place of residence, their medical care, their finances, and so on.

Guardianships can also vary in terms of their duration: some guardianship appointments are made for a limited time only (for example, while a person is undergoing treatment for substance abuse), whereas others are permanent and will remain in place until capacity is restored.

If you are concerned that your loved one’s condition is so severe that you cannot afford to go through the lengthy appointment process, you should contact a Florida guardianship attorney to determine whether your loved one’s case meets the requirements for emergency temporary guardianship. Emergency temporary guardianship may be established by the court on as little as 24 hours’ notice, pending the outcome of the main guardianship petition.