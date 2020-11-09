Undressing the Myths About Female Masturbation

All good things take time, so don’t expect to see stars on your first foray into the realm of self-love. Above all, be patient with yourself and kind to your body. With time and a little practice, it’s capable of some pretty amazing things.

Exploring your sexuality is part of growing up but while it’s considered normal and acceptable for maturing young men, it remains something of a taboo subject for women. The truth is masturbation is normal and can be a healthy experience, regardless your sex or age.

According to a study published in the Archives of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, males across all age groups masturbate more frequently than females and masturbation occurrence tends to increase with age. Of those surveyed, nearly half of male participants (49.1%) reported masturbating at least twice a week compared to just 22.5% of female participants. Though habits may differ, self-pleasure is just as enjoyable and beneficial for women as it is for men.

Especially for women, masturbation is not just a physical act but a psychological act as well. Take a moment to familiarize yourself with common myths and misconceptions about masturbation then explore the top five benefits to learn why you should consider taking time to please yourself.

Dispelling Common Myths About Masturbation

Masturbation is nothing new, but it has become more widely accepted than it once was. Young boys were once taught that masturbating causes hairy palms or might make you go blind. In reality, pleasuring yourself is completely normal and healthy.

Here are some of the top myths about masturbation:

People in healthy relationships never masturbate

Masturbation is selfish or unnatural

Excessive masturbation can lead to erectile dysfunction or infertility

Masturbation will give you hairy palms or make you go blind

You won’t be able to climax with a sexual partner if you masturbate

If the idea of touching yourself still makes you a little nervous, you’re not alone. Self-pleasure may not have the stigma it once did, but it’s still something many women end up discovering on their own. Read on to learn why you should put your hesitancy aside and to see what the hubbub is all about.

5 Things You Should Know About Self-Love

There’s no shame in taking the time to get to know your body better. Though you may have fallen prey to the misconception that masturbation is selfish, self-love can actually be quite empowering, to say nothing about the physical and mental benefits you stand to gain. The more you know about your body, the more control you have over your own pleasure whether you’re with a partner or by yourself.

Here are the top 5 reasons you should try pleasing yourself:

1. It helps you get to know yourself better.

Social media, television, and magazines are full of unrealistic ideals of the female body. As a woman, a lifetime of exposure to these images can make it difficult to appreciate and accept your own body in all its glory. Masturbation is an intensely personal experience – no one is around to judge you and it’s a great way to get to know your body in an intimate way.

2. It provides a means for physical and emotional release.

Having an orgasm may just be one of the best ways to relieve stress. It provides a release of physical and mental tension, triggering the release of endorphins, dopamine, and oxytocin. Masturbation increases blood flow to the genital region as well and may improve your mood and your sleep. At the very least, focusing on your pleasure for a few minutes can take your mind off other worries.

3. It may improve your sexual experiences with a partner.

Despite the myth stated above, masturbation doesn’t cause a decrease in sexual sensitivity. In fact, it may have the opposite effect. Pleasuring yourself could help increase sexual desire and sensitivity which, combined with the knowledge you gain of your own likes and dislikes, may improve the sexual experiences you have with a partner. If you’re worried about impacting your partnered sexual experiences, switch up your masturbation technique from time to time to explore new sensations.

4. It may help boost low libido over time.

It’s no secret that masturbation feels good – why else would people do it? After all, the clitoris has over 8,000 nerve endings which is about twice the number in the glans of a penis. Once you experience your first orgasm, you may find yourself eager for the next. In fact, masturbation strengthens the pleasure pathways in the brain and can actually boost your libido over time.

5. It is completely customizable and never gets boring.

Many women find it takes a great deal of mental focus and intention to achieve orgasm at first, but practice makes perfect. Once you become more in-tune with your body and its response to certain sensations, you’ll get a feel for what gets you going and what pushes you over the edge. The good news is you never have to have the same orgasm twice. Between personal lubricant and vibrators, there are innumerable ways to customize your experience.

All good things take time, so don’t expect to see stars on your first foray into the realm of self-love. Above all, be patient with yourself and kind to your body. With time and a little practice, it’s capable of some pretty amazing things.