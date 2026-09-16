University Student Challenges Michigan Tuition Decision

Michigan student sues University of Michigan over disputed residency tuition status.

A University of Michigan student has filed a federal lawsuit against the college over a dispute involving the cost of his tuition and his status as a Michigan resident. In a claim filed in the U.S. District Court for the Easter District of Michigan, Alen Henry Bean, a junior and member of the university’s soccer team, submits that the school improperly rejected his request for in-state tuition. According to the lawsuit, Bean first requested in-state tuition in December 2024. The university denied that request in May 2025, saying he had not provided enough records to prove that he qualified as a Michigan resident.

Bean later appealed the decision. During the appeal, he provided additional records, including his parents’ Michigan driver’s licenses, tax documents and paperwork from the purchase of the family home in 2024. The dispute is largely focused on the addresses that were listed on those records. Bean’s father works as a U.S. Foreign Service Officer and was serving in Kazakhstan, according to the complaint. His mother previously worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development in Serbia. The lawsuit states that both parents maintain Michigan as their permanent home even while working overseas. Bean contends that his family’s circumstances qualify him for in-state tuition under federal law governing children of certain U.S. government employees working abroad.

The amount of money involved is substantial. Bean’s lawsuit states that the difference between in state and out-of-state tuition at the University of Michigan is about $50,000 per year. The complaint seeks repayment of the difference in tuition and an order requiring the university to classify Bean as an in-state student. The case also involved help from U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Democrat who represents the city of Ann Arbor. According to the complaint, Bean contacted Dingell after the university rejected his appeal.

The lawsuit says Dingell’s office learned that university records showed a difference between the address used as the family’s permanent residence and the address appearing on tax documents. Bean’s complaint says the tax records used an address connected to a diplomatic post office. Foreign Service personnel stationed outside the United States can use such addresses for official purposes. The lawsuit argues that the address difference should not have prevented Bean from receiving consideration for in-state tuition. Bean also contend in his filing that he has not given a chance to explain the reason for the different addresses before the decision was made.

Members of the University of Michigan Board of Regents and the school’s Residency Appeal Committee are named as defendants in the case. Bean is asking the federal court to order the university to change his residency classification and return money paid above the in-state tuition rate. The lawsuit also seeks other relief from the court, although the complaint does not guarantee that any of those requests will be granted.

The case remains a legal dispute, and the allegations in the complaint have yet to be proven in court. For the plaintiff, the question of whether his family’s overseas government work qualifies him for Michigan tuition could affect tens of thousands of dollars in educational costs, not only through a resolution reached in this specific lawsuit, but for other students who may have been denied in state tuition by universities for similar reasons.

Sources:

University of Michigan student sues school for denying in-state tuition

Diplomats’ son sues University of Michigan after being denied in-state tuition