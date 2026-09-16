Illinois Man Receives 33 Year Sentence for Burger King Armed Robbery that Sparked Multi-County Vehicle Chase

When employees were later asked to confirm Love’s identity as the robber, Love threatened the victims while standing beside an officer, stating, “You better not say anything, I’ll f*****g kill you.” Despite his repeated threats, both victims testified at trial and spoke bravely about their experience.

INDIANAPOLIS – Cameron Love, 28, of Rockford, Illinois, has been sentenced to 33 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for the armed robbery of a Burger King restaurant. In February 2026, a federal jury convicted Love of interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on January 16, 2025, Love entered the Burger King located at 7620 North Shadeland Avenue armed with a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun. After pacing in front of the counter, he drew the firearm from his coat pocket, pointed it at an employee, and threatened “You b*****s better open these registers or I’ll kill you, I’ll shoot you in the face.”

Love then vaulted over the counter, pointing the gun at additional employees, threatening to kill anyone who resisted and demanding money. He stole $459 and fled the scene in a Chevy Cruze driven by Michael Scott.

The employee immediately called 911 and gave a description of Love and his vehicle. IMPD officers attempted a traffic stop on the Cruze near 86th Street and Keystone Avenue, but the vehicle fled, initiating a high‑speed pursuit across multiple counties and striking another vehicle in the process. Dash camera footage captured Love throwing both the stolen cash and the handgun from the vehicle during the chase. The pursuit ended in Carmel. Four days later, IMPD officers recovered the loaded firearm—frozen in ice and protruding from snow—near a bike path on 106th Street.

When employees were later asked to confirm Love’s identity as the robber, Love threatened the victims while standing beside an officer, stating, “You better not say anything, I’ll f*****g kill you.” Despite his repeated threats, both victims testified at trial and spoke bravely about their experience.

Love is prohibited from possessing firearms due to multiple prior felony convictions, including aggravated robbery of a gas station—during which he held a clerk at gunpoint and assaulted him—along with a separate armed robbery in Illinois. He committed the Burger King robbery only three months after being released on parole following a fifteen-year sentence for the aggravated robbery and six-year sentence for the armed robbery.

“Mr. Love committed this armed robbery just months after being released for a previous violent offense. His repeated resort to guns and threats makes clear that he poses a serious danger to the public. Thanks to the swift actions of our law enforcement partners—from the initial response to the recovery of critical evidence—and the bravery of the victims, this violent offender has been removed from our streets for decades,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

“Love didn’t just rob a Burger King – he terrorized employees, threatened their lives, and then put even more people in danger when he fled from police,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. “This was a violent, repeat offender who had already served a lengthy sentence for an armed robbery and still chose to put a gun in someone’s face. The victims showed tremendous courage in standing up to him, and this sentence ensures he will spend decades behind bars and unable to threaten another community with a gun.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and IMPD investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge James P. Hanlon. Love’s co-defendant, Michael Scott, was sentenced in October 2025 to four years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to acting as an accessory after the fact.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Pamela Domash, who prosecuted this case.