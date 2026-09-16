Class Settlement Approved to Increase Availability of Hand Control Equipped Rental Vehicles to Hertz Customers

“My hope is that this settlement is the first step to unblocking access so that renting a car can even be considered an option for me.” ~ Plaintiff Carina Ho

San Francsico, CA—On August 21, 2026, U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney approved a class action settlement that will resolve litigation against The Hertz Corporation under the Americans with Disabilities Act filed by individuals who require hand controls to drive rental vehicles. Read the order granting final approval.

In the class settlement, Hertz has committed to increasing the availability of hand controls in its fleet by dedicating 20 minivans equipped with left-side hand controls stationed at airport hub locations, which can be rented from any corporate Hertz location within a 200-mile radius of the hub. These vans will be reserved for the exclusive use of people who require hand controls to drive rental vehicles. This will expand Hertz’s current selection of models that can be equipped with left-side hand controls, which includes sedans and SUVs. Hertz will also continue to invest in hand control equipment to expand the availability of right-side hand controls to minivans, in addition to its currently available sedan and SUV options. Hertz is implementing improvements to its website and phone reservation systems, as well as providing additional training to customer support representatives, to make it easier to reserve vehicles equipped with hand controls. Finally, Hertz will ensure that hand control users receive the same prices that are available to its customers who do not require hand controls. Read the settlement agreement.

Reflecting on the settlement, Plaintiff Christina Mills said, “Every day, I’m reminded that as a lifelong wheelchair user, the world was not built for people with disabilities. From staircases to the lack of rental cars equipped with left-side hand controls, I’ve had to find workarounds just to be treated equally and fairly. My hope is that this settlement helps make travel a little easier for people like me—especially moms who simply want to explore the world like any other family— with greater accessibility options at Hertz and beyond.”

Plaintiff Carina Ho commented, “As a hand-control user, my rental car options have been so limited and the process has been so cumbersome and uncertain that I don’t even bother and instead look for alternative forms of transportation, which sometimes are not as ideal. My hope is that this settlement is the first step to unblocking access so that renting a car can even be considered an option for me.”

“We have heard time and again from hand control users that they want to be able to rent minivans, which are low enough for many to independently transfer from a wheelchair to the vehicle; configured in a way that allows for independence in loading and unloading mobility equipment; and spacious enough for those who travel with other passengers, luggage, and equipment,” said Meredith Weaver, Senior Counsel at Disability Rights Advocates. “We commend Hertz for investing in the ability of all customers to travel independently using its services.”

Disability Rights Advocates (DRA), founded in 1993, is a nonprofit disability rights legal center that seeks to advance equal rights and opportunity for people with all types of disabilities nationwide. DRA represents people with all types of disabilities in complex, system-changing, class action cases. For more information, visit dralegal.org.