Shumaker Lawyers Selected for South Carolina Legal Elite

The selection process involves a rigorous evaluation of legal skills, accomplishments, and contributions to the legal community.

CHARLESTON, SC — Three attorneys from Shumaker’s Charleston office have been selected as part of the 2026 South Carolina Legal Elite by Charleston Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly, Greenville Business Magazine, and B2B: The Grand Strand. The list is compiled based on peer nominations from lawyers across the state. The selection process involves a rigorous evaluation of legal skills, accomplishments, and contributions to the legal community.

Congratulations to the following on their recognition:

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