Unknown South Dakota Man Enters SDSU Dorm While Two Female Students Were Sleeping

Brookings, S.D (Kelo) – According to a report by Campus Police, an unknown man in South Dakota sexually harassed two female students by entering their dorm room at South Dakota State University (SDSU) while they were sleeping. Around 4:45 am, an alert was sent out to students which stated that a random man entered Caldwell Hall, followed by a secure dorm room. One of the students woke up after being touched by the man. The light was shed on him, the man took off.

After the incident, the man has been described as having a height between five foot eight and five foot ten inches. The man was wearing a dark sports cap, gray sweatshirt, and blue jeans. He had a stocky build and blonde hair. Campus police sent out an email to South Dakota State University to provide crime alerts following the Jeanne Clery Act, an act that requires colleges and universities in the United States to reveal information about reported crime on campus and the surrounding area.

Additionally, the South Dakota University Police Department has opened an investigation regarding the incident and is currently seeking information about the harasser and as an ongoing threat is possible.

Where can sexual harassment occur?

South Dakota Law prohibits and punishes incidents of sexual harassment. Unfortunately, this crime is vague and has a widespread nature that commonly occurs in the following places:

The workplace or place of employment

Colleges, Universities, and other places of education

Places of service such as bars, restaurants, massage clinics,

The home

Almost any public place.

Both men and women are susceptible to sexual harassment. Workplace incidents of sexual harassment provide protections and regulations that other public places may not. Regardless of where the incident occurred, you have options to help you.

What to do if you’re a victim of sexual harassment

Students and all other individuals who suffer sexual harassment in the South Dakota area should do the following:

Take all steps necessary to de-escalate the situation.

Contact law enforcement

Contact university campus police (If the incident occurred on a college campus)

Document the incident with pictures and videos if possible

Seek mental therapy

Document the description of the harasser.

File a complaint to Human Resources (if the incident occurred at a place of work)

Don’t go at it alone! You are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment!

Unfortunately, there have been too many cases of sexual harassment that go unnoticed and unreported. This leaves unaddressed trauma and emotional turmoil for the victims that can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a South Dakota Sexual Harassment Attorney.

Seek legal counsel in the South Dakota area today.