Unlimited Lights is Delighted to Offer a $1,000 College Scholarship

— June 5, 2024
College cap with tassle, roll of money, loose paper money, piggy bank, and note that says Education. Image by Freepik, via Freepik.com.
One scholarship of $1,000 USD will be awarded to one student of our choosing based on their response to one of the scholarship essay questions.

Unlimited Lights LLC, a nationwide lighting and building supply company which focuses on the design, procurement, and delivery of highly-specialized, value engineered solutions, is delighted to offer a $1,000 college scholarship.

Illuminating Safety Standards

Our mission is to provide reliable emergency lighting solutions to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals and communities.

Unlimited Lights Safety Scholarship

At Unlimited Lights, we believe in fostering a culture of safety within buildings and structures. Our mission is to ensure that every individual can navigate emergency situations swiftly and securely. In line with our commitment to safety, we are proud to announce the Unlimited Lights Safety Scholarship, aimed at supporting students who share our passion for promoting safety through innovative solutions.

Illuminating Futures: A Focus on Safety and Innovation

Unlimited lights and exit signs are not just fixtures; they are the silent guardians ensuring a safe and efficient evacuation during crises. These safety features play a vital role in guiding occupants to the nearest exit points, ultimately contributing to the well-being of individuals in emergency situations.

Hand with lightbulb floating above the palm against a dark background; image by Rohan Makhecha, via Unsplash.com.
Scholarship Details

How to Apply / Guidelines

To apply, submit an essay (800-1250 words) in English addressing one of the following prompts:

  • How has technology in emergency lighting impacted disaster response efforts?
  • In what ways can emergency lighting contribute to building resilient communities?
  • Share a personal experience highlighting the importance of reliable emergency lighting in a critical situation.

Unlimited Lights reserves the right to publish all essays submitted. Additional application requirements may be found in the Official Contest Rules.

Qualifications

All applicants must be currently enrolled full-time in an accredited college in the United States.

Additional eligibility requirements may be found in the Official Contest Rules.

Dates

2024-2025 Academic Year

  • Opens: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Deadline: Friday, June 28, 2024
  • Winner selected: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

What We Are Looking For In A Winner

Winner will be selected based on the quality of their essay.

Legal

  • Void where prohibited.
  • No purchase necessary to enter.
  • Applicants must be enrolled full-time at an eligible college.
  • Funds will be distributed directly to the winner’s college.
  • Official Contest Rules

Apply Now

Email Applications: holly@unlimitedlights.com

Include the following in the email:

  • Subject: Unlimited Lights Scholarship 2024
  • Full name
  • Best email address for contact
  • Anticipated graduation date
  • College/university currently attending
  • Essay answering one of the provided prompts, attached in Microsoft Word format.

Questions

Email: holly@unlimitedlights.com

