Unsafe Lead Levels Prompts Jungle Jumparoo Toy Recall

Parents beware! Earlier this week, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall for the Jungle Jumparoo toy over concerns it may contain unsafe levels of lead. The popular toy retails for about $350. The recall was issued after testing “was discovered a small batch contain yellow poles with lead levels exceeding the federal lead content ban.” At the moment, about 350 Jungle Jumparoos are affected by the recall.

The toys were sold online from November 2018 to March 2019 at online retailers like Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Fun and Function, JungleJump, The Grommet Flaghouse, and Wayfair. According to the recall alert, the toy has a yellow pole on it and that is that part that contains high levels of lead. The CPSC also notes that the “Jungle Jumparoo logo and the phrase ‘a wild way to bounce’ is printed on the tube.”

For now, Jungle Jumparoo is alerting known customers and sending out replacement yellow parts. Until customers receive the replacement part, though, it’s best to remove the pole and toss it in the trash.

Lead is a dangerous substance that was “banned in house paint and other products in the United States in 1978.” While banned in the U.S., it still pops up in toys and other products manufactured in other countries. The Jungle Jumparoo toys were manufactured in China.

