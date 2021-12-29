Urgent! Popular Pasta Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergens

Seviroli Foods Inc. is recalling certain lots of pasta over concerns they may contain undeclared allergens.

If you’re a pasta fan, listen up. Earlier this week, Seviroli Foods Inc. issued a recall for certain pasta products because they may contain undeclared allergens. The recall was announced on December 26 and includes the Aplenty Rotini with Plant-Based Bolognese Meal Kit because it contains milk, an allergen no lists on the ingredient list.

Seviroli Foods Inc. is located in Garden City in Nassau County. The products were sold in “Amazon Fresh stores and Fresh online channels” and were distributed throughout the United States.

The labeling issue was first discovered on December 22. According to the notice, the affected products include Aplenty Rotini with Plant-based Bolognese Meal Kit 24 oz. with lot codes 1148, 1161, and 1162. The Sell-by dates fall between May 28, 2022 and June 11, 2022. The UPC for all three lots is 842379197598.

Fortunately, the company has not received reports of illnesses linked to the consumption of the products. If you have questions or concerns about the recall, contact Seviroli Customer Service at 516-222-6220 Ext. 111.

