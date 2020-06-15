Urgent Recall Issued for Ground Beef Produced by Lakeside Refrigerated Services

Certain packages of ground beef were recently recalled over fears it may be contaminated with E. coli.

An urgent recall was recently issued for ground beef sold at Walmart stores and other retailers nationwide over concerns it may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA.) At the moment, the recall includes about 43,000 pounds of ground beef “sold under brand names Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties, Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties and Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef.“

The affected products were produced on June 1 by Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a New Jersey company. All the products were labels with establishment number ‘46481.’ The specific products affected by the recall include:

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

The issue was first discovered during a routine inspection by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). For now, consumers who have the recalled products in their homes should either throw them away or return them for a refund. Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the Lakeside Processing Center Call Center at (856) 832-3881.

Sources:

Manufacturer Recalls Nearly 43,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Shipped Nationwide

Lakeside Refrigerated Services Recalls Beef Products due to Possible E.coli O157:H7 Contamination