Urgent Recall Issued For Nasal Spray That May Cause Deadly Fungal Infections

The FDA is sounding the alarm on a new recall for certain types of nasal spray that might be contaminated with yeast. Unfortunately, this potential contamination may put “vulnerable people at risk of a potentially life-threatening fungal infection.” The recall specifically includes one lot of Allercleanse Nasal Spray sold under the brand Manukaguard from NDAL MFG INC. At the moment, consumers who have the affected nasal spray can return them for a replacement.

According to the FDA, the affected products may be particularly dangerous for people with weakened immune systems. Fortunately, there have been no reports of consumers experiencing negative effects from using the nasal spray. If you or someone you know used the recalled spray and believe you may be experiencing adverse reactions, contact your medical provider.

The spray included in the recall has the UPC ‘858631002128,’ the lot number ‘2010045,’ and an expiration date of ‘BB 10/2023.’ It was sold at retailers across the country. When commenting on the recall, NDAL MRG INC said customers can contact Manuka Guard’s support team with questions or concerns. Additionally, anyone who has the affected spray should stop using it immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

