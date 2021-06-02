Urgent Recall Issued for Organic Enoki Mushrooms Due to Listeria Concerns

Marquis Worldwide Speciality Inc is recalling certain packages of Enoki mushrooms that may be contaminated with listeria.

An urgent recall was recently issued for organic enoki mushrooms over worries they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall was issued by Marquis Worldwide Speciality Inc, a company located in Industry, California. As part of the notice, Marquis is warning consumers “to throw away the fresh mushrooms even if they don’t look or smell spoiled.”

The notice states the product “does not have a clear date of expiration because it is a vegetable.” Additionally, there are no codes printed anywhere on the packaging. However, the packages have ‘Conah Organic enoki mushroom’ printed on the front. They also have the USDA’s organic seal printed on the packages. The mushrooms were distributed to produce wholesalers and retailers across the country. Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported. The notice further states:

“We are investigating to determine where contamination occurred. Consumers who have purchased 200g packages of ‘Conah Organic Enoki Mushroom’ are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.”

If you have additional questions and concerns, contact the company at 626-810-6426.

